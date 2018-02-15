



But Nick Craig is not a professional sailor, benefitting from a top coach. He is a family man, with two young kids and a high-pressure full-time job.

How has he achieved his success?

Nick makes sure he learns from every time he is on the water and every race. He carefully reviews each outing and stores away the information, putting it into effect the next time he sails.

This book comes from Nick’s careful and thorough analysis of what has worked and what hasn’t.

And through this book, you have access to this powerful knowledge in an easy-to-read format, backed up with over 200 photos and diagrams.

But it is not just Nick you are learning from: he is not ashamed to learn from people he has sailed against, and so you are also benefitting from the likes of Ben Saxton, Stuart Bithell, Andy ‘Taxi’ Davis and Jim Hunt.

Throughout the book there are anecdotes from Nick’s sailing career.

These go back to sailing Cadets in the 1980s to more recent experiences in D-Ones, OKs, Merlin Rockets and the Endeavour Trophy.

Because of Nick’s amazing success in such a variety of classes he can cover tactics in single-handers, symmetric spinnaker boats and asymmetrics and you know that it is championship winning advice in all of them!

The book will be launched at the RYA Dinghy Show at 1pm on Saturday 3 March on the Fernhurst Books stand (H10).

Tactics to Win by Nick Craig

Published by Fernhurst Books. RRP: £14.99

