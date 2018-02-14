Bosham SC to host Ian Proctor Centenary Rally





One of the undisputed greats of sailing dinghy design, Ian Proctor was a driving force in creating the huge growth of sailing interest throughout the second half of the 20th century.

The Ian Proctor Centenary Rally seeks to showcase the finest examples of Proctor designs.

Bosham SC already has interest from Wayfarers Nos1 & 3, Minisail No1, Gull No1, Kestrel No1, plus some Bosuns, Ospreys, Merlin Rockets, National 18s, Toppers, and Wanderers.

However, it is on the lookout for more examples of the classes identified above plus some more of the lesser known designs including:

Adventuress, Alpha, Beaufort, Blue Peter, Eclipse, Firebird, Firecrest, International 14, International Canoe, Marlin, National 12, Nimrod, Peregrine, Pirate, Reedling, Rocket, Seagull, Seamew, SigneT, Tempest, Typhoon, Wildfire and Zenith.

The event starts on Saturday 2 June with a Concours d’Elegance, followed by a Gala Dinner in the evening.

On Sunday 3 June, the Centenary Rally will take place in Chichester Harbour finishing at Bosham Quay in the afternoon.

If you have a fine example of any of these boats, please visit the Bosham SC stand (B19) at the RYA Dinghy Show 2018, 3-4 March, or visit the Bosham SC website or twitter #IanProctorCentenary.

