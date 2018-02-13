The RYA Dinghy Show 3 to 4 March

Now mainly a chance to grab some bargin sailwear and get a selfie with one of Team GBR, who willl be on duty, together with all the regular UK dinghy classes.

As well as a full line up of expert talks and coaching sessions, new this year is the Class Association Stage, giving the classes even more opportunities to showcase their class.

They will be joined at the show by boat retailers, books, clothing, clubs and training, holidays, insurance, retail, RIBs & engines, rigs, sails & covers and trailer stands.

Despite the much publicised drop in sailing activity over the last couple of years, visitor numbers seem to have bottomed out at around 8,000 for the two day event at Alexandra Palace, London, taking place over the weekend of 3 & 4 March this year.

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members.

RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking six tickets or more. Don’t forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

Anyone buying a ticket in advance will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a Suzuki powered safety boat for their club.

To buy your tickets visit Dinghyshow.org.uk or call the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069.

You can download the official RYA Dinghy Show app before the show. Download free of charge from the App store, Google Play or Amazon app store.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

25 February 2018 17:03 GMT