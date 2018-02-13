Smeg are 18ft Skiff Champions

Smeg - Click image for a larger image

A win in race 9, the penultimate race of the series, was all Smeg needed to take the title.

Second in race 9 were Yandoo of John Winning, Bameron McDonald and Mike Kennedy, then James Ward, Adam Gillson, Ben Bradley in Triple M, and in third place The Kitchen Maker of Scott Babbage, Tom Quigley and Sam Ellis.

The final race was a win for Vintec with the new Australian Champions on Smeg taking second. Third went to The Kitchen Maker.

The next race will be the Invitation Race for the J J Giltinan on Friday 2 March.

The 18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Trophy will take place from Saturday 3 to 11 March with six nations, 25 boats and up to 10 races.

Gerald New - Sailweb

25 February 2018 10:36 GMT