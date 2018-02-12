SailJuice Winter Series - Title to Alistair Goodwin

Alistair Goodwin - Click image for a larger image

After the number crunching, Goodwin finished five points ahead of Andrew Snell (K1), with Ben Schooling (Musto Skiff) in third place.

The GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series was held over seven winter open meetings.

GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series - Final leading positions (309 entries)

1st Laser Alistair GOODWIN - HAVERSHAM SC 23.62 pts

2nd K1 Andrew SNELL - ASA 28.69 pts

3rd Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING - STOKES BAY 32.04 pts

4th Osprey Philip MEAKINS - WARSASH 87.13 pts

5th Laser Ben FLOWER - POLY STEPS QUAY 87.5 pts

6th D-Zero Ian MORGAN - NETLEY SAILING CLUB 97.08 pts

7th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON - DATCHET WATER S C 99.95 pts

8th 505 Tom GILLARD - SHEFFIELD VIKING 103.69 pts

9th Osprey Emma S STEVENSON - WEYMOUTH 108.63 pts

10th RS Aero 9 Chris LARR - NORTHAMPTON SAILING CLUB 114.9 pts

11th Laser Radial Eleanor CRAIG - DRAYCOTE WATER 149.34 pts

12th Laser George COLES - CARSINGTON SAILING CLUB 156.55 pts

13th D-Zero Thomas SOUTHWELL - NETLEY SAILING CLUB 172.98 pts

14th GP14 Maciej MATYJASZCZUK - WELSH HARP SC 185.98 pts

15th Enterprise Paul YOUNG - MIDLAND SAILING CLUB 194.97 pts

16th Laser Radial George - SUNDERLAND OLTON MERE SAILING CLUB 213.11 pts

17th Challenger Graham HALL - RUTLAND SAILING CLUB 232.71 pts

18th Challenger Valerie MILLWARD - RUTLAND SAILING CLUB 247.38 pts

19th Graduate Hamilton ROAF - CHIPSTEAD 249.84 pts

20th Solo Patrick OVERS - PAXTON LAKES 250.01 pts

Full overall Series results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 February 2018 17:34 GMT