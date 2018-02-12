SailJuice Winter Series - Title to Alistair Goodwin

Alistair Goodwin, in a Laser, was the overall winner of the 2018 GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series.
Alistair Goodwin - Click image for a larger image
After the number crunching, Goodwin finished five points ahead of Andrew Snell (K1), with Ben Schooling (Musto Skiff) in third place.
The GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series was held over seven winter open meetings.
GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series - Final leading positions (309 entries)
1st Laser Alistair GOODWIN - HAVERSHAM SC 23.62 pts
2nd K1 Andrew SNELL - ASA 28.69 pts
3rd Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING - STOKES BAY 32.04 pts
4th Osprey Philip MEAKINS - WARSASH 87.13 pts
5th Laser Ben FLOWER - POLY STEPS QUAY 87.5 pts
6th D-Zero Ian MORGAN - NETLEY SAILING CLUB 97.08 pts
7th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON - DATCHET WATER S C 99.95 pts
8th 505 Tom GILLARD - SHEFFIELD VIKING 103.69 pts
9th Osprey Emma S STEVENSON - WEYMOUTH 108.63 pts
10th RS Aero 9 Chris LARR - NORTHAMPTON SAILING CLUB 114.9 pts
11th Laser Radial Eleanor CRAIG - DRAYCOTE WATER 149.34 pts
12th Laser George COLES - CARSINGTON SAILING CLUB 156.55 pts
13th D-Zero Thomas SOUTHWELL - NETLEY SAILING CLUB 172.98 pts
14th GP14 Maciej MATYJASZCZUK - WELSH HARP SC 185.98 pts
15th Enterprise Paul YOUNG - MIDLAND SAILING CLUB 194.97 pts
16th Laser Radial George - SUNDERLAND OLTON MERE SAILING CLUB 213.11 pts
17th Challenger Graham HALL - RUTLAND SAILING CLUB 232.71 pts
18th Challenger Valerie MILLWARD - RUTLAND SAILING CLUB 247.38 pts
19th Graduate Hamilton ROAF - CHIPSTEAD 249.84 pts
20th Solo Patrick OVERS - PAXTON LAKES 250.01 pts
Full overall Series results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
20 February 2018 17:34 GMT