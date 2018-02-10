Optimist Nations' Trophy - Victory for Martín Atilla

Martín Atilla of Latvia was overall winner of the 29th Palamós Optimist Nations' Trophy ahead of 550 other competitors. Held from 15 to 18 February in the Bay of Palamós.
Martín Atilla LAT
World champion María Perelló was second overall and first girl, while third place on the podium went to Manhes Andréa of France. Spain once again won the Nations Cup trophy.
Best place GBR sailor was Joshua Means (5,7,21) in 28th place overall.
It was a complicated week with very light winds on the first three days with three groups being able to sail only one race and two races sailed by the other two groups.
Sunday, was therefore a decisive day with races required to achieve a regatta result.
This last day started as the other, with hardly any wind and the Race Committee struggling to get racing underway.
Finally, after 13.00h a SW wind which reached 12 knots started to blow in the bay and all five groups could finally complete three races.
Optimist Nations' Trophy - Final leading positions (551 entries)
1st LAT 59 Martin ATILLA 13oM 1 1 4 6 pts
2nd ESP 2800 PERELLÓ Maria 13oW 4 3 1 8 pts
3rd FRA 1 Manhes ANDRÉA 13oM 3 1 6 10 pts
4th NED 3335 Olivier JAQUET 13oM 2 5 3 10 pts
5th ESP 2399 BALTASAR Nacho 13oM 4 1 6 11 pts
6th NOR 3975 Erik BOEN 13oM 10 3 3 16 pts
7th IRL 1586 James DWYER-MATTHEWS 13oM 11 6 1 18 pts
8th DEN 8583 Malthe EBDRUP 13oM 6 2 10 18 pts
9th GER 1310 Anna BARTH 13oW 9 5 4 18 pts
10th ESP 2520 GARCIA Nora 12uW 1 2 16 19 pts
11th ESP 1928 MESQUIDA Marc 12uM 14 1 4 19 pts
12th ESP 2732 MESQUIDA Pau 13oM 2 3 15 20 pts
13th USA 20467 Charlie LEIGH 13oM 12 8 1 21 pts
14th SUI 1860 Stach VLEESHOUWERS 12uM 16 4 2 22 pts
15th HUN 1373 Roni Oszkar SZABO 13oM 2 8 12 22 pts
16th ESP 2594 SANTACREU TRAVESA David 13oM 15 6 2 23 pts
17th HUN 918 Bendegúz NAGY 13oM 4 8 12 24 pts
18th SUI 1814 Jeanlou LAUBER 13oM 4 11 9 24 pts
19th GBR 6464 William PANK 13oM 1 25 2 28 pts
20th FRA 2690 Zou SCHEMMEL 12uM 1 2 25 28 pts
Leading GBR:
28th GBR 6212 Joshua MEANS 13oM 5 7 21 33 pts
47th GBR 6469 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD 13oM 18 14 17 49 pts
58th GBR 6230 Toby SCHONROCK 13oM 11 37 11 59 pts
102nd GBR 6471 Ella LANCE 13oW 14 24 49 87 pts
All results available here
