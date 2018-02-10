Optimist Nations' Trophy - Victory for Martín Atilla

Martín Atilla LAT -Click image for a larger image

World champion María Perelló was second overall and first girl, while third place on the podium went to Manhes Andréa of France. Spain once again won the Nations Cup trophy.

Best place GBR sailor was Joshua Means (5,7,21) in 28th place overall.

It was a complicated week with very light winds on the first three days with three groups being able to sail only one race and two races sailed by the other two groups.

Sunday, was therefore a decisive day with races required to achieve a regatta result.

This last day started as the other, with hardly any wind and the Race Committee struggling to get racing underway.

Finally, after 13.00h a SW wind which reached 12 knots started to blow in the bay and all five groups could finally complete three races.

Optimist Nations' Trophy - Final leading positions (551 entries)

1st LAT 59 Martin ATILLA 13oM 1 1 4 6 pts

2nd ESP 2800 PERELLÓ Maria 13oW 4 3 1 8 pts

3rd FRA 1 Manhes ANDRÉA 13oM 3 1 6 10 pts

4th NED 3335 Olivier JAQUET 13oM 2 5 3 10 pts

5th ESP 2399 BALTASAR Nacho 13oM 4 1 6 11 pts

6th NOR 3975 Erik BOEN 13oM 10 3 3 16 pts

7th IRL 1586 James DWYER-MATTHEWS 13oM 11 6 1 18 pts

8th DEN 8583 Malthe EBDRUP 13oM 6 2 10 18 pts

9th GER 1310 Anna BARTH 13oW 9 5 4 18 pts

10th ESP 2520 GARCIA Nora 12uW 1 2 16 19 pts

11th ESP 1928 MESQUIDA Marc 12uM 14 1 4 19 pts

12th ESP 2732 MESQUIDA Pau 13oM 2 3 15 20 pts

13th USA 20467 Charlie LEIGH 13oM 12 8 1 21 pts

14th SUI 1860 Stach VLEESHOUWERS 12uM 16 4 2 22 pts

15th HUN 1373 Roni Oszkar SZABO 13oM 2 8 12 22 pts

16th ESP 2594 SANTACREU TRAVESA David 13oM 15 6 2 23 pts

17th HUN 918 Bendegúz NAGY 13oM 4 8 12 24 pts

18th SUI 1814 Jeanlou LAUBER 13oM 4 11 9 24 pts

19th GBR 6464 William PANK 13oM 1 25 2 28 pts

20th FRA 2690 Zou SCHEMMEL 12uM 1 2 25 28 pts

Leading GBR:

28th GBR 6212 Joshua MEANS 13oM 5 7 21 33 pts

47th GBR 6469 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD 13oM 18 14 17 49 pts

58th GBR 6230 Toby SCHONROCK 13oM 11 37 11 59 pts

102nd GBR 6471 Ella LANCE 13oW 14 24 49 87 pts

All results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 February 2018 22:52 GMT