Goodwin wins Oxford Blue

Goodwin, in a Laser, won two of the three races to finish five points clear of Lawrence Creaser (5, 6, 2) of Hayling Island SC in a Solo.

In third place was Andrew Snell (OCS, 2, 6) in a K1 and fourth the Wayfarer of Andrew and Tom Wilson (15, 5, 3) of Datchet Water SC.

We will have to wait for confirmation of any weighting factor applied for the official overall Winter Series result.

But, in the overall GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, Andrew Snell (K1) looks to have done enough to grab the series title ahead of Ben Schooling (Musto Skiff) and Alister Goodwin (Laser).

Oxford Blue - Final leading positions (132 entries)

1st Laser Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC -7 1 1 9 2 pts

2nd Solo Lawrence CREASER Hayling Island SC 5 -6 2 13 7 pts

3rd K1 Andrew SNELL ASA (133.0 OCS) 2 6 141 8 pts

4th Wayfarer Andrew WILSON and Tom WILSON Datchet Water SC -15 5 3 23 8 pts

5th GP14 Ian DOBSON and Gemma DOBSON The SMVC 2 (133.0 RET) 12 147 14 pts

6th National 18 Colin BARRY and Pansie MEARA RCYC/MBSC 6 8 -29 43 14 pts

7th Solo Fraser HAYDEN Papercourt SC 9 7 -27.5 43.5 16 pts

8th Phantom Nick ORMAN Castle Cove SC 1 -27 16 44 17 pts

9th Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay -28 4 15 47 19 pts

10th RS Aero 9 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC -14 12.5 7 33.5 19.5 pts

11th RS Aero 7 Stephen COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC -38 10 10 58 20 pts

12th RS Aero 9 Charlie SANSOM Bowmoor SC 3 -26 19 48 22 pts

13th Solo Vince HOREY King George SC 4 19 -42.5 65.5 23 pts

14th Solo Alex BUTLER Hayling Island SC 12 11 -30.5 53.5 23 pts

15th RS Aero 9 John WARBURTON Chew Valley Lake SC -41 12.5 13 66.5 25.5 pts

16th RS Aero 7 Roscoe MARTIN Ogston 22 -31 4 57 26 pts

17th Solo Neil FIRTH Banbury SC 21 -41 5 67 26 pts

18th RS Vareo Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC -35 20 8 63 28 pts

19th K6 Michael TRUEMAN and Martin GIBSON Oxford SC 13 -80 18 111 31 pts

20th K1 Paul HANDLEY Chipstead SC -24 21 14 59 35 pts

Oxford Blue results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 February 2018 11:03 GMT