Goodwin wins Oxford Blue

Alister Goodwin of Haversham SC won the Oxford Blue Open, the final round of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series.
Goodwin, in a Laser, won two of the three races to finish five points clear of Lawrence Creaser (5, 6, 2) of Hayling Island SC in a Solo.
In third place was Andrew Snell (OCS, 2, 6) in a K1 and fourth the Wayfarer of Andrew and Tom Wilson (15, 5, 3) of Datchet Water SC.
We will have to wait for confirmation of any weighting factor applied for the official overall Winter Series result.
But, in the overall GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, Andrew Snell (K1) looks to have done enough to grab the series title ahead of Ben Schooling (Musto Skiff) and Alister Goodwin (Laser).
Oxford Blue - Final leading positions (132 entries)
1st Laser Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC -7 1 1 9 2 pts
2nd Solo Lawrence CREASER Hayling Island SC 5 -6 2 13 7 pts
3rd K1 Andrew SNELL ASA (133.0 OCS) 2 6 141 8 pts
4th Wayfarer Andrew WILSON and Tom WILSON Datchet Water SC -15 5 3 23 8 pts
5th GP14 Ian DOBSON and Gemma DOBSON The SMVC 2 (133.0 RET) 12 147 14 pts
6th National 18 Colin BARRY and Pansie MEARA RCYC/MBSC 6 8 -29 43 14 pts
7th Solo Fraser HAYDEN Papercourt SC 9 7 -27.5 43.5 16 pts
8th Phantom Nick ORMAN Castle Cove SC 1 -27 16 44 17 pts
9th Musto Skiff Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay -28 4 15 47 19 pts
10th RS Aero 9 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC -14 12.5 7 33.5 19.5 pts
11th RS Aero 7 Stephen COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC -38 10 10 58 20 pts
12th RS Aero 9 Charlie SANSOM Bowmoor SC 3 -26 19 48 22 pts
13th Solo Vince HOREY King George SC 4 19 -42.5 65.5 23 pts
14th Solo Alex BUTLER Hayling Island SC 12 11 -30.5 53.5 23 pts
15th RS Aero 9 John WARBURTON Chew Valley Lake SC -41 12.5 13 66.5 25.5 pts
16th RS Aero 7 Roscoe MARTIN Ogston 22 -31 4 57 26 pts
17th Solo Neil FIRTH Banbury SC 21 -41 5 67 26 pts
18th RS Vareo Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC -35 20 8 63 28 pts
19th K6 Michael TRUEMAN and Martin GIBSON Oxford SC 13 -80 18 111 31 pts
20th K1 Paul HANDLEY Chipstead SC -24 21 14 59 35 pts
Oxford Blue results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
18 February 2018 11:03 GMT