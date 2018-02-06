Optimist Nations' Trophy - Day 3 shut down

Click image for a larger image

The Race Committee tried its best to give starts to the groups that could not sail yesterday but the wind drop forced the abandonment of the races.

Tomorrow, Sunday, last day at the Palamós Optimist Trophy-Nations Cup, groups red, yellow and blue must sail at least one race in order to have overall results.

And it could all end happily . . . Sun, North Tramontana wind, 15 to 20 knots is forecast for Sunday morning with gusts over 20 knots in the afternoon.

