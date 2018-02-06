Cannes Finn Week - Win for Boisard

Click image for a larger image

After seven race Boisard finished seven points clear ahead of Laurent Hay of France with Liiv Harles of Estonia in third place.

Cannes International Finn Week - Final after 7 races (52 entries)

1st FRA 9 BOISARD Guillaume 7 pts

2nd FRA 75 HAY Laurent 14 pts

3rd EST 7 LIIV Harles 23 pts

4th NED 81 DE WAAL Bas 27 pts

5th GER 707 BREUER Uli 32 pts

6th FRA 89 MONTAGUT Benjamin 45 pts

7th FRA 38 AUDOIN Michel 53 pts

8th GER 165 MEID Dirk 62 pts

9th ITA 2 BUGLIELLI Marco 68 pts

10th GER 8 EIERMANN Juergen 69 pts

