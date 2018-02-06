Dinghy
 

Cannes Finn Week - Win for Boisard

No racing Friday at the Cannes International Finn Week where Guillaume Boisard of France was the overall winner.

After seven race Boisard finished seven points clear ahead of Laurent Hay of France with Liiv Harles of Estonia in third place.

Cannes International Finn Week - Final after 7 races (52 entries)
1st FRA 9 BOISARD Guillaume 7 pts
2nd FRA 75 HAY Laurent 14 pts
3rd EST 7 LIIV Harles 23 pts
4th NED 81 DE WAAL Bas 27 pts
5th GER 707 BREUER Uli 32 pts
6th FRA 89 MONTAGUT Benjamin 45 pts
7th FRA 38 AUDOIN Michel 53 pts
8th GER 165 MEID Dirk 62 pts
9th ITA 2 BUGLIELLI Marco 68 pts
10th GER 8 EIERMANN Juergen 69 pts

17 February 2018 6:36 GMT

