Optimist Nations' Trophy - Day 2 cut-short

Click image for a larger image

In the white group victory went to Spanish Sailor Marc Mesquida, second place for Malthe Ebdrup of Denmark and third was Maria Perelló of Spain.

Best placed Britsi competitor in the green flight race was Callum Davidson-Guild of Trearduur Bay/Shotwick Lake SC in 14th. He had an 86 place finish in race 1 Thursday.

Two French sailors, Manhes Andréa and Zou Schemmel were first and second in the green group and third place was for Spanish sailor Pau Mesquida.

Will Pank of Britain, who won the white flight race Thursday, finished 25th in race 2 and was best placed GBR again.

No racing for the other three groups was possible, so no update of the overall positions.

Optimist - Race 2 Green Group

1st FRA 1 ANDRÉA, Manhes u16M

2nd FRA 2690 SCHEMMEL, Zou

3rd ESP 2732 MESQUIDA, Pau

4th SUI 1860 VLEESHOUWERS, Stach

5th GER 1310 BARTH, Anna

GBR:

14th GBR 6469 DAVIDSON-GUILD, Callum

29th GBR 6369 LONSDALE, Freddie

60th GBR 6343 MARTIN, Will

95th GBR 6297 LANCE, George

104th GBR 6418 UTTING, Anna

Optimist - Race 2 White Group

1st ESP 1928 MESQUIDA, Marc

2nd DEN 8583 EBDRUP, Malthe

3rd ESP 2800 PERELLÓ, Maria

4th SWE 4728 LINDSTRÖM, Lukas

5th SUI 1844 GRANDJEAN, Axel

GBR:

25th GBR 6464 PANK, William

49th GBR 6087 FFLUR, Arwen

63rd GBR 6459 FARRER, Megan

78th GBR 6366 HARTSHORN, Finley

84th GBR 6278 MEADOWCROFT, Oliver

89th GBR 6346 BREESE, Emma

105th GBR 6273 MAY, Freddie

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

16 February 2018 22:17 GMT