Optimist Nations' Trophy - Pank wins opening race

Spanish sailor and world champion María Perelló has finished fourth in her group.

There was a general recall at the first start but the new start was clear as well as the starts of all the other groups.

Day one at the 29 Palamós Optimist Trophy-13 Nations Cup had a windless start but after midday a light Garbí (SW) wind, 5 to 9 knots began to blow making it possible for all five groups to complete one race.

Optimist Nations' Trophy - Day 1 Flight races (551 entries)

1 GBR 6464 William PANK 1 pts

1 LAT 59 Martin ATILLA 1 pts

1 FRA 2690 Zou SCHEMMEL 1 pts

1 SUI 1829 Simon MILLE 1 pts

1 ESP 2520 GARCIA Nora 1 pts

6 ESP 2130 MARTIN CADENAS Alex 2 pts

6 ESP 2732 MESQUIDA Pau 2 pts

6 NED 3335 Olivier JAQUET 2 pts

6 HUN 1373 Roni Oszkar SZABO 2 pts

6 NED 3310 Jacobine LEEMHUIS 2 pts

11 ESP 2213 PONS Cristina 3 pts

11 ITA 8821 Mattia CESANA 3 pts

11 FIN 1130 Ebbe HEINILÄ 3 pts

11 SWE 4728 Lukas LINDSTRÖM 3 pts

11 GER 1225 Romeo SCHÖSSLER 3 pts

16 ESP 2800 PERELLÓ Maria 4 pts

16 SUI 1814 Jeanlou LAUBER 4 pts

16 POL 1865 Paulina RUTKOWSKA 4 pts

16 ESP 2399 BALTASAR Nacho 4 pts

16 FRA 1 Manhes ANDRÉA 4 pts

21 ITA 8877 Gabriele VENTURINO 5 pts

21 HUN 918 Bendegúz NAGY 5 pts

21 ITA 8810 Valerio MUGNANO 5 pts

21 ESP 2214 BAENA Miquel 5 pts

21 GBR 6212 Joshua MEANS 5 pts

Other GBR leading positions:

56 Toby SCHONROCK 12 points

86 Santiago SESTO COSBY 18 points

91 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD 19 points

106 Emily MUELLER 22 points

156 Arwen FFLUR 32 points

All results available here

G New

15 February 2018 23:19 GMT