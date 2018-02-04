Optimist Nations' Trophy - Pank wins opening race

Provisional leaders after day 1 of the Optimist Nations' Trophy in Palamos are British sailor William Pank, Martin Atilla of Latvia, Zou Schemmel of France, Swiss sailor Simon Mille and Spanish sailor Nora García.
Spanish sailor and world champion María Perelló has finished fourth in her group.
There was a general recall at the first start but the new start was clear as well as the starts of all the other groups.
Day one at the 29 Palamós Optimist Trophy-13 Nations Cup had a windless start but after midday a light Garbí (SW) wind, 5 to 9 knots began to blow making it possible for all five groups to complete one race.
Optimist Nations' Trophy - Day 1 Flight races (551 entries)
1 GBR 6464 William PANK 1 pts
1 LAT 59 Martin ATILLA 1 pts
1 FRA 2690 Zou SCHEMMEL 1 pts
1 SUI 1829 Simon MILLE 1 pts
1 ESP 2520 GARCIA Nora 1 pts
6 ESP 2130 MARTIN CADENAS Alex 2 pts
6 ESP 2732 MESQUIDA Pau 2 pts
6 NED 3335 Olivier JAQUET 2 pts
6 HUN 1373 Roni Oszkar SZABO 2 pts
6 NED 3310 Jacobine LEEMHUIS 2 pts
11 ESP 2213 PONS Cristina 3 pts
11 ITA 8821 Mattia CESANA 3 pts
11 FIN 1130 Ebbe HEINILÄ 3 pts
11 SWE 4728 Lukas LINDSTRÖM 3 pts
11 GER 1225 Romeo SCHÖSSLER 3 pts
16 ESP 2800 PERELLÓ Maria 4 pts
16 SUI 1814 Jeanlou LAUBER 4 pts
16 POL 1865 Paulina RUTKOWSKA 4 pts
16 ESP 2399 BALTASAR Nacho 4 pts
16 FRA 1 Manhes ANDRÉA 4 pts
21 ITA 8877 Gabriele VENTURINO 5 pts
21 HUN 918 Bendegúz NAGY 5 pts
21 ITA 8810 Valerio MUGNANO 5 pts
21 ESP 2214 BAENA Miquel 5 pts
21 GBR 6212 Joshua MEANS 5 pts
Other GBR leading positions:
56 Toby SCHONROCK 12 points
86 Santiago SESTO COSBY 18 points
91 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD 19 points
106 Emily MUELLER 22 points
156 Arwen FFLUR 32 points
All results available here
15 February 2018 23:19 GMT