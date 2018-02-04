551 Entries for Optimist Nations' Trophy

Click image for a larger image

This is a popular family event with British competitors, with 41 taking part this year.

The weather forecast for today announces S -SW wind 7 to 10 knots in the Bay of Palamós at around midday.

So, it should be in for a great day of sailing!

Optimist Nations' Trophy - British entries (total entry 551)

GBR - 5469 Tasmyn green - Llyn Brenig - u16W

GBR - 5879 Grace lonsdale - Royal Lymington YC - u13W

GBR - 5909 Emily schonrock - Parkstone YC - u13W

GBR - 6051 Santiago sesto cosby - TBA - u16M

GBR - 6087 Arwen fflur - Pwllheli - u13W

GBR - 6113 India lance - Hayling Island SC - u13W

GBR - 6128 Freddie westwell - Bewl Barbarians SC - u16M

GBR - 6142 Robert mawdsley - TBA - u16M

GBR - 6156 Rory gifford - Royal Tay YC - u13M

GBR - 6211 James gifford - Royal Tay YC - u16M

GBR - 6212 Joshua means - TBA - u16M

GBR - 6229 Henry means - TBA - u13M

GBR - 6230 Toby schonrock - Parkstone YC - u16M

GBR - 6273 Freddie may - Royal Lymington YC - u13M

GBR - 6278 Oliver meadowcroft - Upper Thames SC - u16M

GBR - 6297 George lance - Hayling Island SC - u13M

GBR - 6298 Ben mueller - Royal Lymington YC - u16M

GBR - 6300 Julia staite - Hayling Island SC - u16W

GBR - 6304 Emily mueller - TBA - u16W

GBR - 6309 Saskia levy dethmers - Newhaven and Seaford SC - u16W

GBR - 6312 Jamie wilkinson - Hayling Island SC - u16M

GBR - 6323 Freddie howarth - Lymington - u16M

GBR - 6343 Will martin - CBYC - u16M

GBR - 6346 Emma breese - Royal Lymington YC - u13W

GBR - 6366 Finley hartshorn - TBA - u16M

GBR - 6369 Freddie lonsdale - Royal Lymington YC - u16M

GBR - 6371 Joey taylor - Blackwater SC - u16M

GBR - 6373 Grace pank - Norfolk Broads YC - u16W

GBR - 6393 Terry hacker - TBA - u16M

GBR - 6397 Florence brellisford - Corinthian Otters - u16W

GBR - 6400 Henry keegan - Parkstone YC - u13M

GBR - 6410 Henry heathcote - Lymington - u16M

GBR - 6418 Anna utting - Starcross YC - u16W

GBR - 6459 Megan farrer - Emsworth SC - u16W

GBR - 6464 William pank - TBA - u16M

GBR - 6469 Callum davidson-guild - Trearduur Bay SC - u16M

GBR - 6471 Ella lance - HISC - u16W

GBR - 6472 George may - Royal Lymington YC - u16M

GBR - 6478 Felicity brellisford - Corinthian Otters - u16W

GBR - 6481 Mathias potter - Warsash SC - u16M

GBR - 65 Kuba staite - Hayling Island SC - u16M



Gerald New - Sailweb

15 February 2018 8:39 GMT