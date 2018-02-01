Dinghy
 

Cannes International Finn Week - Day 1

Guillaume Boisard of France won the two opening races of Cannes International Finn Week.

Click image for a larger image

Laurent Hay (2,3) of France is second and Liv Harles (3,5) of Estonia is in third.

Cannes International Finn Week - Leaders after 2 races (52 entries)

1st FRA 9 BOISARD Guillaume 1 1 2 pts
2nd FRA 75 HAY Laurent 2 3 5 pts
3rd EST 7 HARLES Liiv 3 5 8 pts
4th GER 707 BREUER Uli 5 4 9 pts
5th FRA 111 LEBRUN Valerian 8 2 10 pts
6th NED 81 DE WAAL Bas 4 7 11 pts
7th GER 165 MEID Dirk 7 8 15 pts
8th FRA 85 LEROUGE Aubert 10 6 16 pts
9th GER 8 EIERMANN Juergen 6 10 16 pts
10th NED 31 ZUURENDONK Hans 9 15 24 pts
11th FRA 38 AUDOIN Michel 13 11 24 pts
12th ITA 90 KUSHCHIYENKO Yevgen 11 19 30 pts
13th FRA 2 BRILLAUD Clement 17 17 34 pts
14th GER 19 BOLLONGINO Andreas 22 14 36 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
14 February 2018 9:15 GMT

Related articles

Cannes International Finn Week - Day 1 14 February 2018 9:15
RS300 2017 Inland Championship - Part 2 13 February 2018 20:35
18ft Skiff Aussie Champs - Fantastic conditions 13 February 2018 10:36
Goodwin leads SailJuice Winter Series 12 February 2018 10:40
RYA Dinghy Show at the Palace 10 February 2018 8:25
Wilson and Armstrong are 29er Winter Champions 7 February 2018 9:51
RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series Event 1 6 February 2018 18:22
Rooster RS200 Winter Championship beats the Freeze 6 February 2018 13:59
Chichester YC Snowflake Series - Day 2 6 February 2018 8:42
Dobson and Wagstaff victory at Tiger Trophy 4 February 2018 23:23
18ft Skiff Championship - Yandoo lead 4 February 2018 18:04
Solo Nationals set for Hayling Island 1 February 2018 10:32


Latest






















UK Hosted