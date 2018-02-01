Cannes International Finn Week - Day 1

Guillaume Boisard of France won the two opening races of Cannes International Finn Week.
Laurent Hay (2,3) of France is second and Liv Harles (3,5) of Estonia is in third.
Cannes International Finn Week - Leaders after 2 races (52 entries)
1st FRA 9 BOISARD Guillaume 1 1 2 pts
2nd FRA 75 HAY Laurent 2 3 5 pts
3rd EST 7 HARLES Liiv 3 5 8 pts
4th GER 707 BREUER Uli 5 4 9 pts
5th FRA 111 LEBRUN Valerian 8 2 10 pts
6th NED 81 DE WAAL Bas 4 7 11 pts
7th GER 165 MEID Dirk 7 8 15 pts
8th FRA 85 LEROUGE Aubert 10 6 16 pts
9th GER 8 EIERMANN Juergen 6 10 16 pts
10th NED 31 ZUURENDONK Hans 9 15 24 pts
11th FRA 38 AUDOIN Michel 13 11 24 pts
12th ITA 90 KUSHCHIYENKO Yevgen 11 19 30 pts
13th FRA 2 BRILLAUD Clement 17 17 34 pts
14th GER 19 BOLLONGINO Andreas 22 14 36 pts
14 February 2018 9:15 GMT