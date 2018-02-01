Cannes International Finn Week - Day 1

Click image for a larger image

Laurent Hay (2,3) of France is second and Liv Harles (3,5) of Estonia is in third.

Cannes International Finn Week - Leaders after 2 races (52 entries)

1st FRA 9 BOISARD Guillaume 1 1 2 pts

2nd FRA 75 HAY Laurent 2 3 5 pts

3rd EST 7 HARLES Liiv 3 5 8 pts

4th GER 707 BREUER Uli 5 4 9 pts

5th FRA 111 LEBRUN Valerian 8 2 10 pts

6th NED 81 DE WAAL Bas 4 7 11 pts

7th GER 165 MEID Dirk 7 8 15 pts

8th FRA 85 LEROUGE Aubert 10 6 16 pts

9th GER 8 EIERMANN Juergen 6 10 16 pts

10th NED 31 ZUURENDONK Hans 9 15 24 pts

11th FRA 38 AUDOIN Michel 13 11 24 pts

12th ITA 90 KUSHCHIYENKO Yevgen 11 19 30 pts

13th FRA 2 BRILLAUD Clement 17 17 34 pts

14th GER 19 BOLLONGINO Andreas 22 14 36 pts

Full results available here

