RS300 2017 Inland Championship - Part 2

Steve Bolland of Bristol Corinthian YC won four of the six races completed to claim the RS300 2017 Inland Championship, originally scheduled for last October.
Click image for a larger image
The October event was postponed due to the onset of Storm Brian, so it was helpfully decided to re-run it in conditions almost as windy as last autumn and much, much colder.
At the end of an eventful day 1 Harry McVicar (2,2,2) was the overnight leader, building a decent series by dint of sailing fast and not falling in.
Day 2 opened with gusts into the high twenties and a sub-zero wind chill so it was unsurprising there was a reluctance to head out early, with most of the fleet arriving at the start area pretty much as the warning gun sounded.
Bolland set about winning the championship with three back to back wins, while Paul Watson of Bowmore SC survived with a 2, 3, 2 to take second place overall, and Pete Ellis of Stewartby SC claimed third overall.
Cheryl Wood - Click image for a larger image
If it was cold for the competitors, spare a thought for the committee and rescue boat crews who did sterling work all weekend.
They were last seen under the hot showers with their drysuits still on, although that could just be a Stewartby thing. Thanks anyway.
RS300 - Inland Championship
1st 411 Steve Bolland, Bristol Corinthian YC 1 3 6 1 1 1 7 pts
2nd 528 Paul Watson, Bowmore SC 3 1 4 2 3 2 11 pts
3rd 500 Pete Ellis, Stewartby SC 4 6 1 4 2 3 14 pts
4th 555 Richard LeMare, Notts County SC 5 4 3 3 4 5 19 pts
5th 523 Harry McVicar, Draycote SC 2 2 2 8 12 12 26 pts
6th 373 Richard Hargreaves, Stewartby SC 7 5 5 5 7 12 29 pts
7th 525 Mark Cooper, Burghfield SC 6 7 12 7 6 4 30 pts
8th 551 Matt Pedlow, Milton Keynes SC 12 8 12 6 5 12 43 pts
9th 339 Cheryl Wood, Pennine SC 8 9 12 12 12 12 53 pts
10th 530 Marcus Flint, Stewartby SC 12 12 12 12 12 12 60 pts
11th 406 Jim Strother, Stewartby SC 12 12 12 12 12 12 60 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
13 February 2018 20:35 GMT