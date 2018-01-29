RS300 2017 Inland Championship - Part 2

Click image for a larger image

The October event was postponed due to the onset of Storm Brian, so it was helpfully decided to re-run it in conditions almost as windy as last autumn and much, much colder.

At the end of an eventful day 1 Harry McVicar (2,2,2) was the overnight leader, building a decent series by dint of sailing fast and not falling in.

Day 2 opened with gusts into the high twenties and a sub-zero wind chill so it was unsurprising there was a reluctance to head out early, with most of the fleet arriving at the start area pretty much as the warning gun sounded.

Bolland set about winning the championship with three back to back wins, while Paul Watson of Bowmore SC survived with a 2, 3, 2 to take second place overall, and Pete Ellis of Stewartby SC claimed third overall.

Cheryl Wood - Click image for a larger image

If it was cold for the competitors, spare a thought for the committee and rescue boat crews who did sterling work all weekend.

They were last seen under the hot showers with their drysuits still on, although that could just be a Stewartby thing. Thanks anyway.

RS300 - Inland Championship

1st 411 Steve Bolland, Bristol Corinthian YC 1 3 6 1 1 1 7 pts

2nd 528 Paul Watson, Bowmore SC 3 1 4 2 3 2 11 pts

3rd 500 Pete Ellis, Stewartby SC 4 6 1 4 2 3 14 pts

4th 555 Richard LeMare, Notts County SC 5 4 3 3 4 5 19 pts

5th 523 Harry McVicar, Draycote SC 2 2 2 8 12 12 26 pts

6th 373 Richard Hargreaves, Stewartby SC 7 5 5 5 7 12 29 pts

7th 525 Mark Cooper, Burghfield SC 6 7 12 7 6 4 30 pts

8th 551 Matt Pedlow, Milton Keynes SC 12 8 12 6 5 12 43 pts

9th 339 Cheryl Wood, Pennine SC 8 9 12 12 12 12 53 pts

10th 530 Marcus Flint, Stewartby SC 12 12 12 12 12 12 60 pts

11th 406 Jim Strother, Stewartby SC 12 12 12 12 12 12 60 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

13 February 2018 20:35 GMT