18ft Skiff Aussie Champs - Fantastic conditions

The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge lead the championship with 18 points, three points clear of Finport Trade Finance of Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Dan Phillips.

In third place are Appliancesonline of Brett Van Munster, Phil Marshall and Nick Hord with 22 points. Fouth are Yandoo 23 points, with Asko Appliances and Rag & Famish Hotel equal on 39 points.

Race 5 produced a wonderful win for the Smeg team as they powered away from the opposition over the final lap of the course.

Ilve (Ollie Hartas, Pedro Vozone, Charlie Gundy) were strong challengers over the first two legs of the course but settled for second with with Finport Trade Finance third.

The wind eased just a little for Race 6 and this time it was the Appliancesonline team which sailed brilliantly to quickly establish a big early lead and the race win.

The Ilve team was the main challenger over the first lap of the course, with Finport Trade Finance in third place.

13 February 2018 10:36 GMT