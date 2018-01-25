Goodwin leads SailJuice Winter Series

Alistair Goodwin (Laser) leads the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series after the penultimate round, knocking Andrew Snell (K1) off the top spot with Phil Meakins (Osprey) completing the current top three.
With one event to go, the 2017/18 GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series has become a four horse race to crown this winter's champion.
In the running are Andrew Snell (K1) who has led most of the Series, Alistair Goodwin (Laser) who took the lead after the penultimate round, both these sailors have already qualified by completing four of the series events.
Waiting in the wings and for the next discard to kick in are two highly experienced sailors and event winners this winter, Andy Couch (Phantom) and Ben Schooling (MUSTO).
GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series - Leaders after 6 of 7 events (287 entries)
1st Laser - Alistair GOODWIN HAVERSHAM SC 32.96 pts
2nd K1 - Andrew SNELL ASA 48.22 pts
3rd Osprey - Philip MEAKINS WARSASH SC 88.97 pts
4th 505 - Tom GILLARD SHEFFIELD VIKING 100.98 pts
5th RS Aero 9 - Chris LARR NORTHAMPTON SC 124.91 pts
6th Osprey - Emma S STEVENSON WEYMOUTH 128.1 pts
7th Laser - George COLES CARSINGTON SC 152.47 pts
8th Laser Radial - Eleanor CRAIG DRAYCOTE WATER SC 154.44 pts
9th D-Zero - Thomas SOUTHWELL NETLEY SC 176.46 pts
10th RS800 - Ralph SINGLETON DATCHET WATER SC 181.34 pts
11th GP14 - Maciej MATYJASZCZUK WELSH HARP SC 184.3 pts
12th Enterprise - Paul YOUNG MIDLAND SC 226.15 pts
13th Laser Radial - George SUNDERLAND OLTON MERE SC 233.29 pts
14th Graduate - Hamilton ROAF CHIPSTEAD SC 243.32 pts
15th Challenger - Valerie MILLWARD RUTLAND SC 258.59 pts
16th Fireball - Dan JOHNSON ERRWOOD SC 261.87 pts
17th Vortex - Jonathan CARTER RICKMANSWORTH SC 264.04 pts
18th Solo - Patrick OVERS PAXTON LAKES 266.48 pts
19th D-Zero - Nigel AUSTIN CRANSLEY SC 273.29 pts
20th Byte CI - Emma PEARSON WESTON SC 284.19 pts
G New
12 February 2018 10:40 GMT