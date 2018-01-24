RYA Dinghy Show at the Palace

Whether you're a racer or a cruiser, getting back into a boat or just getting started, this unique show has something for everyone.

You'll find all the latest gear from top sailing brands plus hundreds of dinghies from beginner boats to the latest in high performance design.

As well as the expert talks and coaching sessions you’ll also discover hundreds of boats from beautiful classics to the very latest in cutting edge design along with clubs, classes, boat builders, holiday companies and much more!

How to get your tickets

The Dinghy Show has an array of ticket pricing, with various discounts and deals.

Take look at the RYA Ticket page to see if you qualify.

NOTE: Each paying adult can bring up to four children (15 yrs & under) for free.





Gerald New - Sailweb

8 February 2018 10:21 GMT