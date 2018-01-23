Wilson and Armstrong are 29er Winter Champions

Wilson and Armstrong (1,1,2,2,2) finished 13 points ahead of Chris James and James Hall (9,6,1,12,3) with third place going to Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton (2,2,12,4,14) a further point back.

Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock (21,5,7,8,1) claimed first girl team in 4th place, just one point off the podium.

Ian Bird and Anna Rowe (24,17,10,3,6) took home first mixed boat in 10th.

A great Draycote Water Sailing Club race team who excelled themselves in very cold conditions.

Zhik provided some excellent prizes, and Noblemarine sponsored the event.

29er - Noble Marine Winter Championships - Final leaders (45 entries)

1st GBR 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG WORMIT BC 6 pts

2nd GBR 2545 CHRIS JAMES and JAMES HALL Hayling Island SC 19 pts

3rd GBR 2241 HENRY JAMESON and TOBY ATHERTON Hayling Island SC 20 pts

4th GBR 2343 BELLA FELLOWS and ANNA STURROCK YEALM YC 21 pts

5th GBR 2493 EWAN LUKE and ZAC BLOMELEY LLANDUDNO SC 23 pts

6th GBR 2539 LUKE GRIBBIN and EWAN GRIBBIN PAIGNTON SC 27 pts

7th GBR 2347 FREYA BLACK and MILLIE ALDRIDGE Hayling Island SC 28 pts

8th GBR 2336 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and JESS JOBSON OXFORD SC 33 pts

9th GBR 2289 PIERCE HARRIS and ALFIE COGGER WINDERMERE SCHOOL 35 pts

10th GBR 2381 IAIN BIRD and ANNA ROWE Hayling Island SC 36 pts

11th GBR 2332 TOBY COPE and HARRY PULFORD CARSINGTON SC 39 pts

12th GBR 2222 MORGAN ARCHER and JACK MILLER BLUE CIRCLE SC 41 pts

13th GBR 2329 FERGUS FOX and HARRY FOX BURGHFIELD SC 42 pts

14th GBR 2796 SAM COOPER and SIMON HALL WEST LANCASHIRE YC 47 pts

15th GBR 1504 ELLIE WALTON and BOBBY HEWITT DRAYCOTE WATER SC 49 pts

16th GBR 1508 OLLIE DIXON and DYLAN WALENDY- WRIGLEY ROYAL HARWICH YC 49 pts

17th GBR 2696 MICHAEL DYER and SAMUEL DYER HERNE BAY SC 50 pts

18th GBR 1779 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON LEIGH & LOWTON SC 54 pts

19th GBR 938 HARRISON PYE and HARRY JONES DRAYCOTE WATER SC 68 pts

20th GBR 2172 BEN BATCHELOR and MADDIE WYLIE IOMYC 68 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 February 2018 9:51 GMT