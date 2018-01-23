RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series Event 1

The Finn podium, the medals come later - Click image for a larger image

British Sailing Team’s up-and-coming Podium Potential Pathway talents put in good performances to take some of the weekend’s titles across the RS:X, 470, Finn and Nacra classes.

In the Finn class, Hector Simpson notched-up four race wins to top the Finn leaderboard after Saturday. However in a dramatic end to the event, the title was not decided until the last race as Callum Dixon came out to score three race wins on the Sunday to take first place.

Cameron Tweedle stayed consistently inside the top 5 throughout the race series to round off the podium.

In the 470 fleet, Podium Potential Pathway sailors Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr and Arran Holman and Marcus Tresler battled it out at the top. Overnight leaders Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr were able to seal the event with an impressive three race wins on the Sunday.

Isabel Davies and Pippa Cropley were the first female pair finishing 4th overall in the fleet.

The largest fleet was the RS:X 8.5 and saw Imogen Sills dominate the 12 strong-board fleet, not finishing out of the top three.

Weymouth’s Lily Young took second place ahead of Erin Watson who unfortunately saw her discard disappear after being black flagged in the first race.

In the RS:X 9.5 fleet, Andy Brown and Matthew Barton swapped race wins throughout Saturday, with Andy eventually pulling ahead to take the top spot.

Jonathan Ashworth put in consistent results throughout to finish in third.

With two wins from the three races, Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton took the first weekend series victory in the Nacra event, ahead of Morgan Smith and Molly Desorgher.

Finn - Spring Series Event 1

1st Finn 38 Callum Dixon 1 2 -3 2 2 1 1 1 10 pts

2nd Finn 96 Hector Simpson 11 1 1 1 1 2 4 4 14 pts

3rd Finn 98 Cameron Tweedle 2 3 2 3 3 4 -5 5 22 pts

4th Finn 81 James Skulczuk 3 -5 4 4 4 3 2 2 22 pts

5th Finn 703 Markus Bettum 4 4 -5 5 5 5 3 3 29 pts

6th Finn 69 Cy Grisley 5 6 11 8 7 6 11 11 54 pts

7th Finn 88 Jonathan Tweedle 6 7 6 6 8 11 11 11 55 pts

8th Finn 722 Simon Moss 8 8 8 7 6 11 11 11 59 pts

9th Finn 750 Ivan Burden 7 9 7 9 9 11 11 11 63 pts

10th Finn 626 Andrew Hurst 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 77 pts

470 - Spring Series Event 1

1st Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr -3 1 3 2 2 1 1 1 11 pts

2nd Arran Holman and Marcus Tresler 2 3 1 6 3 2 2 8 19 pts

3rd Martin Wrigley and James Taylor 1 2 2 1 1 8 8 8 23 pts

4th Ben Whaley and Ross Thompson -6 5 4 5 5 5 3 2 29 pts

5th Isabel Davies and Pippa Cropley 4 -6 6 4 4 4 5 3 30 pts

6th Niamh Harper and James Bishop 5 4 5 3 6 8 8 8 39 pts

7th Georgia Booth and Iona Dixon 8 8 8 8 8 3 4 8 47 pts

RS:X 8.5 - Spring Series Event 1

1st 37 RSX 8.5 95 Imogen Sills 1 -3 1 1 3 pts

2nd 28 RSX 8.5 358 Lily Young 2 -4 2 2 6 pts

3rd 21 RSX 8.5 84 Erin Watson BFD 2 4 3 9 pts

4th 22 RSX 8.5 529 Islay Watson 3 5 -6 6 14 pts

5th 20 RSX 8.5 3114 Josephine Spencer 5 -9 5 4 14 pts

6th 27 RSX 8.5 303 Mollie Densely Robins 7 7 3 -9 17 pts

7th 30 RSX 8.5 773 Jake Wolgram -8 6 7 5 18 pts

8th 26 RSX 8.5 18 Ethan Moody 13 1 8 13 22 pts

9th 23 RSX 8.5 101 Alysia Gibson 4 8 -11 10 22 pts

10th 24 RSX 8.5 426 James Faley 6 -12 10 8 24 pts

11th 29 RSX 8.5 3127 Sam williams 10 -11 9 7 26 pts

12th 25 RSX 8.5 852 Jack Jones 9 10 12 13 31 pts

RS:X 9.5 - Spring Series Event 1

1st RSX 9.5 1 Andy Brown -2 1 1 1 5 3 pts

2nd RSX 9.5 983 Matthew Barton 1 -2 2 2 7 5 pts

3rd RSX 9.5 0 Jonathan Ashworth -4 3 4 3 14 10 pts

4th RSX 9.5 11 Josh Carey 3 4 3 -6 16 10 pts

5th RSX 9.5 141 Ben McCann -5 5 5 4 19 14 pts

6th RSX 9.5 111 Isaac Lines -6 6 6 5 23 17 pts

Nacra 15 & 17 - Spring Series Event 1

1st Nacra 15 20 Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 1.091 1 1 3 5 pts

2nd Nacra 15 74 Morgan Smith and Molly Desorgher 1.091 2 5 2 9 pts

3rd Nacra 17 60 James Eales and Jess D’Arcy 0.991 4 5 1 10 pts

4th Nacra 15 70 Alex Hamel and Charlie Hamel 1.091 3 5 5 13 pts

