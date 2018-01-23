RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series Event 1

The 2018 RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series got underway at the weekend (3-4 February) as 39 boats and boards took to the water in Weymouth & Portland.
The Finn podium, the medals come later - Click image for a larger image
British Sailing Team’s up-and-coming Podium Potential Pathway talents put in good performances to take some of the weekend’s titles across the RS:X, 470, Finn and Nacra classes.
In the Finn class, Hector Simpson notched-up four race wins to top the Finn leaderboard after Saturday. However in a dramatic end to the event, the title was not decided until the last race as Callum Dixon came out to score three race wins on the Sunday to take first place.
Cameron Tweedle stayed consistently inside the top 5 throughout the race series to round off the podium.
In the 470 fleet, Podium Potential Pathway sailors Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr and Arran Holman and Marcus Tresler battled it out at the top. Overnight leaders Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr were able to seal the event with an impressive three race wins on the Sunday.
Isabel Davies and Pippa Cropley were the first female pair finishing 4th overall in the fleet.
The largest fleet was the RS:X 8.5 and saw Imogen Sills dominate the 12 strong-board fleet, not finishing out of the top three.
Weymouth’s Lily Young took second place ahead of Erin Watson who unfortunately saw her discard disappear after being black flagged in the first race.
In the RS:X 9.5 fleet, Andy Brown and Matthew Barton swapped race wins throughout Saturday, with Andy eventually pulling ahead to take the top spot.
Jonathan Ashworth put in consistent results throughout to finish in third.
With two wins from the three races, Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton took the first weekend series victory in the Nacra event, ahead of Morgan Smith and Molly Desorgher.
Finn - Spring Series Event 1
1st Finn 38 Callum Dixon 1 2 -3 2 2 1 1 1 10 pts
2nd Finn 96 Hector Simpson 11 1 1 1 1 2 4 4 14 pts
3rd Finn 98 Cameron Tweedle 2 3 2 3 3 4 -5 5 22 pts
4th Finn 81 James Skulczuk 3 -5 4 4 4 3 2 2 22 pts
5th Finn 703 Markus Bettum 4 4 -5 5 5 5 3 3 29 pts
6th Finn 69 Cy Grisley 5 6 11 8 7 6 11 11 54 pts
7th Finn 88 Jonathan Tweedle 6 7 6 6 8 11 11 11 55 pts
8th Finn 722 Simon Moss 8 8 8 7 6 11 11 11 59 pts
9th Finn 750 Ivan Burden 7 9 7 9 9 11 11 11 63 pts
10th Finn 626 Andrew Hurst 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 77 pts
470 - Spring Series Event 1
1st Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr -3 1 3 2 2 1 1 1 11 pts
2nd Arran Holman and Marcus Tresler 2 3 1 6 3 2 2 8 19 pts
3rd Martin Wrigley and James Taylor 1 2 2 1 1 8 8 8 23 pts
4th Ben Whaley and Ross Thompson -6 5 4 5 5 5 3 2 29 pts
5th Isabel Davies and Pippa Cropley 4 -6 6 4 4 4 5 3 30 pts
6th Niamh Harper and James Bishop 5 4 5 3 6 8 8 8 39 pts
7th Georgia Booth and Iona Dixon 8 8 8 8 8 3 4 8 47 pts
RS:X 8.5 - Spring Series Event 1
1st 37 RSX 8.5 95 Imogen Sills 1 -3 1 1 3 pts
2nd 28 RSX 8.5 358 Lily Young 2 -4 2 2 6 pts
3rd 21 RSX 8.5 84 Erin Watson BFD 2 4 3 9 pts
4th 22 RSX 8.5 529 Islay Watson 3 5 -6 6 14 pts
5th 20 RSX 8.5 3114 Josephine Spencer 5 -9 5 4 14 pts
6th 27 RSX 8.5 303 Mollie Densely Robins 7 7 3 -9 17 pts
7th 30 RSX 8.5 773 Jake Wolgram -8 6 7 5 18 pts
8th 26 RSX 8.5 18 Ethan Moody 13 1 8 13 22 pts
9th 23 RSX 8.5 101 Alysia Gibson 4 8 -11 10 22 pts
10th 24 RSX 8.5 426 James Faley 6 -12 10 8 24 pts
11th 29 RSX 8.5 3127 Sam williams 10 -11 9 7 26 pts
12th 25 RSX 8.5 852 Jack Jones 9 10 12 13 31 pts
RS:X 9.5 - Spring Series Event 1
1st RSX 9.5 1 Andy Brown -2 1 1 1 5 3 pts
2nd RSX 9.5 983 Matthew Barton 1 -2 2 2 7 5 pts
3rd RSX 9.5 0 Jonathan Ashworth -4 3 4 3 14 10 pts
4th RSX 9.5 11 Josh Carey 3 4 3 -6 16 10 pts
5th RSX 9.5 141 Ben McCann -5 5 5 4 19 14 pts
6th RSX 9.5 111 Isaac Lines -6 6 6 5 23 17 pts
Nacra 15 & 17 - Spring Series Event 1
1st Nacra 15 20 Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 1.091 1 1 3 5 pts
2nd Nacra 15 74 Morgan Smith and Molly Desorgher 1.091 2 5 2 9 pts
3rd Nacra 17 60 James Eales and Jess D’Arcy 0.991 4 5 1 10 pts
4th Nacra 15 70 Alex Hamel and Charlie Hamel 1.091 3 5 5 13 pts
G New
6 February 2018 18:22 GMT