Rooster RS200 Winter Championship beats the Freeze

Eighteen teams of hardy sailors were at Bristol Corinthian YC on the weekend, for the first RS200 event of the new year, the Rooster Winter Championship.
Winners of the RS200 Winter Championships 2018 were Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian YC.
They won an incredibly close event on equal points and a virtually identical sets of results from Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey of Hayling Island SC.
In third place were Rob Henderson and Mari Shepherd, also from Hayling Island SC.
First Silver fleet boat was Steve and Becky Wilson of RS Sailing, from Chris Bishop and Naomi Pound from Bristol Corinthian in second.
The Bronze fleet was won by race two speed demons Hannah and Nick Smith from Thornbury, with Nick Smith and Max Ross from Bristol Corinthian YC in second place.
Plus plenty of superb cake, the class AGM, a fantastic Chilli and the all important cider tasting.
And not forgetting the race officer and his team, all the volunteers at Bristol for such a friendly event and Rooster sailing for their sponsorship - without whom it would not have been possible.
RS200 - Rooster 2018 Winter Championship
1st 1509 Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill Bristol Corinthian YC 9 pts
2nd 1657 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey Hayling Island SC 9 pts
3rd 629 Rob Henderson and Mari Shepherd Hayling Island SC 17 pts
4th 1365 John Teague and Jo Hewitson Bristol Corinthian YC 18 pts
5th 1347 David Jessop and Clare Michelmore Grafham Water 20 pts
6th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead Strarcross YC 24 pts
7th 1 Steve Wilson and Becky Wilson RS Sailing 34 pts
8th 1169 Chris Bishop and Naomi Pound Bristol Corinthian YC 40 pts
9th 1451 Izzy Very Savage and Paul Williams Bristol Corinthian YC 43 pts
10th 379 Hannah Smith and Nick Smith Thornbury SC 45 pts
11th 1145 Nick Smith and Max Ross Bristol Corinthian YC 52 pts
12th 519 Sue Brannam and Mike Proven Burghfield 60 pts
13th 374 Chris Baker and Paul Teague Bristol Corinthian YC 61 pts
14th 1413 Tom Fenmore and Kirsten Macadie Royal Lymington YC 62 pts
15th 855 Marcin Centkowski and Leslaw Maciag Severn SC 73 pts
16th 1445 Abi Campbell and Sally Campbell Bristol Corinthian YC 73 pts
17th 977 Paul Pritchard and Clare Horachova Bristol Corinthian YC 85 pts
Next stop for the National Tour is the Multifleet RS Spints at Rutland SC on 21st and 22nd April.
John Teague, G New
6 February 2018 13:59 GMT