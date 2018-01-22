Rooster RS200 Winter Championship beats the Freeze

Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill - Click image for a larger image

Winners of the RS200 Winter Championships 2018 were Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian YC.

They won an incredibly close event on equal points and a virtually identical sets of results from Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey of Hayling Island SC.

In third place were Rob Henderson and Mari Shepherd, also from Hayling Island SC.

First Silver fleet boat was Steve and Becky Wilson of RS Sailing, from Chris Bishop and Naomi Pound from Bristol Corinthian in second.

The Bronze fleet was won by race two speed demons Hannah and Nick Smith from Thornbury, with Nick Smith and Max Ross from Bristol Corinthian YC in second place.

Click image for a larger image

Plus plenty of superb cake, the class AGM, a fantastic Chilli and the all important cider tasting.

And not forgetting the race officer and his team, all the volunteers at Bristol for such a friendly event and Rooster sailing for their sponsorship - without whom it would not have been possible.

RS200 - Rooster 2018 Winter Championship

1st 1509 Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill Bristol Corinthian YC 9 pts

2nd 1657 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey Hayling Island SC 9 pts

3rd 629 Rob Henderson and Mari Shepherd Hayling Island SC 17 pts

4th 1365 John Teague and Jo Hewitson Bristol Corinthian YC 18 pts

5th 1347 David Jessop and Clare Michelmore Grafham Water 20 pts

6th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead Strarcross YC 24 pts

7th 1 Steve Wilson and Becky Wilson RS Sailing 34 pts

8th 1169 Chris Bishop and Naomi Pound Bristol Corinthian YC 40 pts

9th 1451 Izzy Very Savage and Paul Williams Bristol Corinthian YC 43 pts

10th 379 Hannah Smith and Nick Smith Thornbury SC 45 pts

11th 1145 Nick Smith and Max Ross Bristol Corinthian YC 52 pts

12th 519 Sue Brannam and Mike Proven Burghfield 60 pts

13th 374 Chris Baker and Paul Teague Bristol Corinthian YC 61 pts

14th 1413 Tom Fenmore and Kirsten Macadie Royal Lymington YC 62 pts

15th 855 Marcin Centkowski and Leslaw Maciag Severn SC 73 pts

16th 1445 Abi Campbell and Sally Campbell Bristol Corinthian YC 73 pts

17th 977 Paul Pritchard and Clare Horachova Bristol Corinthian YC 85 pts

Next stop for the National Tour is the Multifleet RS Spints at Rutland SC on 21st and 22nd April.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



John Teague, G New

6 February 2018 13:59 GMT