Chichester YC Snowflake Series - Day 2

Ben and Roz McGrane in their Merlin Rocket dominated the Fast handicap fleet, winning both races. Andrew Dalby and Gareth Porkins, also Merlin Rocket were second in both races.

David and Fiona Sayce (3,5) in a Fireball took third in the first race and Will and Mary Henderson (6,3) in a Merlin Rocket third in the second race.

In the Medium handicap Steve Cockerill in an Aero 7 won both races. Second in race 1 were Iain and Sarah Yardley (2,3) in a 2000, with Craig Williamson (3,5) in a Laser third.

Mark Riddington (5,2) Aero 7, took second in race 2, with Iain and Sarah Yardley in third place.

In the Slow handicap fleet there was another double race winner, with Alice and Richard Bullock in their Mirror taking both wins.

In second in the first race was Alfie Lester (2,DNF) in a Topper, with Alice Serna, also Topper, in third place.

In the final race Alice Serna took second behind Lester, and third was Owen Rowlands (5,3) in a Laser 4.7.

Snowflake Series - Day 2 - Fast Fleet leaders (16 entries)

1st MERLIN-ROCKET Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane Netley SC 3 pts

2nd MERLIN-ROCKET Will Henderson and Mary Henderson Itchenor SC 6 pts

3rd MERLIN-ROCKET Andrew Dalby and Gareth Porkins TVSC/HSC 10 pts

4th RS 400 Simon Townsend and Eve Townsend Emsworth SC 10 pts

5th SCORPION James Gardner and Anne Gardner Hayling Island SC 21 pts

6th RS 600 Tony Purser Chichester YC 22 pts

7th MERLIN-ROCKET Alex Warren and William Carroll Shoreham SC 24 pts

8th FIREBALL David Sayce and Fiona Sayce Hayling Island SC 25 pts

9th MERLIN-ROCKET Alex Jackson and Will Caroll Shoreham SC 25 pts

10th BLAZE Ross Fisher Felpham SC 26 pts

Snowflake Series - Day 2 - Medium Fleet leaders (42 entries)

1st RS AERO 7 Steve Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 3 pts

2nd RS AERO 7 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 6 pts

3rd 2000 Iain Yardley and Sarah Yardley Silver Wing SC 8 pts

4th LASER RADIAL Bruce Grant Itchenor SC 19 pts

5th LASER Anna Perkins Bosham SC 19 pts

6th 2000 Micheal Olliff and Paula Olliff Chichester YC 21 pts

7th SOLO Alex Butler Hayling Island SC 33 pts

8th LASER Liam Vass Felpham SC 38 pts

9th SUPERNOVA James Gerwat Felpham SC 44 pts

10th SOLO Roger Millett Chichester YC 44 pts

11th LASER Craig Williamson Hayling Island SC 51 pts

Snowflake Series - Day 2 - Slow Fleet leaders (14 entries)

1st MIRROR Alice Bullock and Richard Bullock Itchenor SC 3 pts

2nd TOPPER Alfie Lester Felpham SC 6 pts

3rd TOPPER Alice Serna Felpham SC 8 pts

4th LASER 4.7 Owen Rowlands Felpham SC 12 pts

5th TOPPER Thomas Lawson Chichester YC 15 pts

6th LASER 4.7 Oliver Randall-May Chichester YC 16 pts

7th RS QUBA Alexander Cray and Ellie Cawley Chichester YC 21 pts

8th TOPPER Thomas Machell Chichester YC 21 pts

9th TOPPER Dylan Collier Felpham SC 25.5 pts

10th OPTIMIST John Stokes Felpham SC 33 pts

11th TOPPER Catherine McHale Chichester YC 34 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 February 2018 8:42 GMT