Dobson and Wagstaff victory at Tiger Trophy

Dobson and Wagstaff (-14,2,1) ran out winners by one point ahead of the 505 of Tom Gillard and Harry Briddon (-23,1,3) and the RS800 of Ralph and Sophie Singleton (2,-4,2).

In an event dominated by the Fast, spinnaker rigged classes, the first ten places going to the trapeze crewed boats.

Leading the Slow class event was Andy Couch in a Phantom (12,-41,10) in 11th place overall.

In second was the Laser of Alistair Goodwin (4,-44,22) in 12th overall, and third was the 420 of Tom Collyer and Amie Harris (DNC, 23,5) in 13th overall.

John Merricks Tiger Trophy - Leading positions (127 entries) Subject to Protest . . .

1st Fast Fireball 15141 Ian DOBSON and Richard WAGSTAFF The SMVC 3 points

2nd Fast 505 9177 Tom GILLARD and Harry BRIDDON Sheffield Viking 4 pts

3rd Fast RS800 1166 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON Datchet SC 4 pts

4th Fast Musto Skiff 544 Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay 6 pts

5th Fast RS800 1207 Nick ROBINS amnd Billy VENNIS-OZANNE Hayling Island SC 8 pts

6th Fast Fireball 1514 Matt BURGE and Dan SCHIEBER Poole YC 9 pts

7th Fast Fireball 15122 David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE Blackwater SC 15 pts

8th Fast 49er 343 Matty Lyons and James Lyons Ullswater YC 16 pts

9th Fast Fireball 15133 Kevin HOPE and Russell THORNE Notts County Sailing Club 17 pts

10th Fast 29er 2661 Monique VENNIS- OZANNE and John MATHER HHSC 18 pts

11th Slow Phantom 1456 Andy COUCH Leigh and Lowton SC 22 pts

12th Slow Laser 210020 Alistair Goodwin Haversham SC 26 pts

13th Slow 420 54536 Tom COLLYER and amie HARRIS WKSC 28 pts

14th Fast Merlin Rocket 3684 Sam PASCOE and Megan PASCOE Castle Cove SC 28 pts

15th Slow 420 55634 Alex COLQUITT and Rebecca COLES West Kirby 28 pts

16th Fast Merlin Rocket 3788 Christian Birrell and Ben Ainsworth 29 pts

17th Fast RS400 1454 Jon HEISSIG and Nicky GRIFFIN Llangorse SC 29 pts

target="_blank">Full results available here (pdf)

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 February 2018 19:58 GMT