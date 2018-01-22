18ft Skiff Championship - Yandoo lead

Click image for a larger image

Smeg's team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge dominated Race 3 in the 10-knot East-South-East breeze when they led at every mark before going on to a brilliant 1m 29s win.

Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Ed Chapman) recovered from 9th place at the first windward mark to finish in second place, just 2 seconds ahead of The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage, Sam Ellis, Kurt Warner).

In Race 4 it looked as though Smeg were heading for another victory when the champion team led the fleet over the first lap of the course.

Typical 'fluky' Easterly conditions, however, began to play a part on the final windward leg of the course and Smeg's lead soon disappeared.

The experienced Yandoo team of John Winning, Cam McDonald, Mike Kennedy picked the best course and had a narrow lead over Appliancesonline (Brett Van Munset, Phil Marshall, Nick Hord) at the windward mark.

Yandoo's crew were superb and went to a 40s victory over Appliancesonline, while Finport Trade Finance completed a consistently good day.

Yandoo's win has given the team a total of 13 points from the four races and a one point lead over Smeg (the only two times winner), which has a total of 14 points.

Finport Trade Finance and Appliancesonline share the next placing on 14 points, followed by Asko Appliances (James Dorron) and Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) on 20 points

Races 5 & 6 of the Australian Championship will be sailed next Sunday, 11 February.

