Solo Nationals set for Hayling Island

The Solo Championships are taking place at HISC between the 21 and 27 July 2018.

The last time the Nationals were at Hayling Island - in 2013 - they attracted 115 entries.

Entries received before 1 June 2018 will be eligible for a prize draw for a range of items provided by the sponsors and the reduced, early entry fee.

G New

1 February 2018 10:32 GMT