Solo Nationals set for Hayling Island

Entry for the 2018 Solo Class UK National Championship at Hayling Island SC is now open.

The Solo Championships are taking place at HISC between the 21 and 27 July 2018.

The last time the Nationals were at Hayling Island - in 2013 - they attracted 115 entries.

Entries received before 1 June 2018 will be eligible for a prize draw for a range of items provided by the sponsors and the reduced, early entry fee.

G New
1 February 2018 10:32 GMT

