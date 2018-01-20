Solo Nationals set for Hayling Island

Entry for the 2018 Solo Class UK National Championship at Hayling Island SC is now open.
Click image for a larger image
The Solo Championships are taking place at HISC between the 21 and 27 July 2018.
The last time the Nationals were at Hayling Island - in 2013 - they attracted 115 entries.
Entries received before 1 June 2018 will be eligible for a prize draw for a range of items provided by the sponsors and the reduced, early entry fee.
See event and entry information here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
1 February 2018 10:32 GMT