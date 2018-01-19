Click image for a larger image

Alistair Goodwin (Laser) and Phil Meakins (Osprey) jump up to second and third places respectively.

There are two events to go with the Tiger Trophy at Ruland SC taking place on the 3 and 4 February and the Oxford Blue at Oxford Sailing Club on the 17 February.

JW Direct SailJuice Winter Series - Leaders after 5 of 7 events

1st K1 - - Andrew SNELL - - ASA 39.61 pts

2nd Laser - - Alistair GOODWIN - - HAVERSHAM SC 42.67 pts

3rd Osprey - - Philip MEAKINS - - WARSASH 172.75 pts

4th RS Aero 9 - - Chris LARR - - NORTHAMPTON SC 224.26 pts

5th D-Zero - - Nigel AUSTIN - - CRANSLEY 232.89 pts

6th D-Zero - - Thomas SOUTHWELL - - NETLEY SC 274.74 pts

7th GP14 - - Maciej MATYJASZCZUK - - WELSH HARP SC 423.1 pts

8th D-Zero - - Ian MORGAN - - NETLEY SC 423.56 pts

9th Contender - - Stuart JONES - - DATCHET WATER SC 434.86 pts

10th Byte CI - - Emma PEARSON - - WESTON SC 445.88 pts

11th 505 - - Tom GILLARD - - SHEFFIELD VIKING 454.31 pts

12th Laser Radial - - Eleanor CRAIG - - DRAYCOTE WATER 455.51 pts

13th Laser - - George COLES - - CARSINGTON SC 474.42 pts

14th Graduate - - Hamilton ROAF - - CHIPSTEAD 503.05 pts

15th Solo - - Patrick OVERS - - PAXTON LAKES 504.39 pts

16th Blaze - - Charlie CHANDLER - - CHASE SC 506.46 pts

17th RS800 - - Ralph SINGLETON - - DATCHET WATER SC 519.49 pts

18th Osprey - - Emma S STEVENSON - - WEYMOUTH 537.76 pts

19th Norfolk Punt - - Colin MURRAY - - ULLSWATER YC 543.25 pts

20th Blaze - - Richard BOTTING - - DARYCOTE WATER SC 556.7 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 January 2018 10:24 GMT