With the first discard kicking in, Andrew Snell (K1), tops the JW Direct SailJuice Winter Series leaderboard with two events remaining.
Alistair Goodwin (Laser) and Phil Meakins (Osprey) jump up to second and third places respectively.
There are two events to go with the Tiger Trophy at Ruland SC taking place on the 3 and 4 February and the Oxford Blue at Oxford Sailing Club on the 17 February.
JW Direct SailJuice Winter Series - Leaders after 5 of 7 events
1st K1 - - Andrew SNELL - - ASA 39.61 pts
2nd Laser - - Alistair GOODWIN - - HAVERSHAM SC 42.67 pts
3rd Osprey - - Philip MEAKINS - - WARSASH 172.75 pts
4th RS Aero 9 - - Chris LARR - - NORTHAMPTON SC 224.26 pts
5th D-Zero - - Nigel AUSTIN - - CRANSLEY 232.89 pts
6th D-Zero - - Thomas SOUTHWELL - - NETLEY SC 274.74 pts
7th GP14 - - Maciej MATYJASZCZUK - - WELSH HARP SC 423.1 pts
8th D-Zero - - Ian MORGAN - - NETLEY SC 423.56 pts
9th Contender - - Stuart JONES - - DATCHET WATER SC 434.86 pts
10th Byte CI - - Emma PEARSON - - WESTON SC 445.88 pts
11th 505 - - Tom GILLARD - - SHEFFIELD VIKING 454.31 pts
12th Laser Radial - - Eleanor CRAIG - - DRAYCOTE WATER 455.51 pts
13th Laser - - George COLES - - CARSINGTON SC 474.42 pts
14th Graduate - - Hamilton ROAF - - CHIPSTEAD 503.05 pts
15th Solo - - Patrick OVERS - - PAXTON LAKES 504.39 pts
16th Blaze - - Charlie CHANDLER - - CHASE SC 506.46 pts
17th RS800 - - Ralph SINGLETON - - DATCHET WATER SC 519.49 pts
18th Osprey - - Emma S STEVENSON - - WEYMOUTH 537.76 pts
19th Norfolk Punt - - Colin MURRAY - - ULLSWATER YC 543.25 pts
20th Blaze - - Richard BOTTING - - DARYCOTE WATER SC 556.7 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
29 January 2018