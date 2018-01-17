Contender Worlds - Mark Bulka is 2018 Champion

Click image for a larger image

Two races were planned but light winds hampered the format so only one was held leaving Jason Beebe requiring at least five places overtake Bulka and retain the title.

Beebe came off the start line like a bullet but close behind shadowing was Mark Bulka.

By the gybe mark Bulka was second and closing the gap fast.

On the beat, Bulka took the lead and never looked back until crossing the finish line.

Antonio Lambertini of Italy crossed in second with Beebe third and Andrea Bonezzi of Italy taking fourth to snatch the final podium place behind Beebe.

The new 2018 Contender World Champion, Mark Bulka, was crowned by his fellow club member and New Zealand Team Emirates Americas Cup skipper Glenn Ashby.

iSail Contender World Championship - Final after Race 9 (90 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 9 pts

2nd AUS 2482 Jason Beebe 14 pts

3rd ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi 37 pts

4th AUS 2652 Jono Neate 43.5 pts

5th AUS 2670 Matt Mulder 47.5 pts

6th AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham 50 pts

7th AUS 2502 Anthony Nash 62 pts

8th AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman 71 pts

9th NED 2582 Rene Heynen 90 pts

10th GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher 101 pts

11th GBR 2439 Gary Langdown Master 107 pts

12th GBR 2420 Simon Mussell 108 pts

13th AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen 108 pts

14th AUS 2237 Simon Barwood Master 109 pts

15th AUS 2263 Richard Batten 109 pts

16th GBR 2449 Rob Smith Master 114 pts

17th GBR 2618 Nick Noble Master 114 pts

18th AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher Master 115 pts

19th AUS 2565 John Lindholm Master 121 pts

20th GER 551 Christoph Homeier 122 pts

21st AUS 2323 Clay Cook 123 pts

22nd AUS 2468 Callum Burns Master 125 pts

23rd ITA 2561 Antonio Lambertini Master 130 pts

24th AUS 2204 Michael Macdonald 130 pts

25th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen 139 pts

26th AUS 2408 Jan Scholten Master 143 pts

27th NED 26 Enno Kramer Master 152 pts

28th GBR 678 Tommy Hooton 164 pts

29th GER 2400 Thomas Wieting 165 pts

30th GER 2527 Dirk Mueller Master 166 pts

31st GBR 2572 Ed Presley 170 pts

32nd GBR 2383 David Davies Master 176 pts

33rd ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi 179 pts

34th AUS 2437 Scott Munro 189 pts

35th AUS 2600 Steve Wilson 192 pts

36th AUS 2578 Andre Webster Master 207 pts

37th NED 2 Mark Thorborg Master 208 pts

38th AUS 2320 Chris Jones Master 211 pts

39th AUS 2680 Lindsay Irwin Master 217 pts

40th GBR 716 Richard Franks 230 pts

41st AUS 1753 Thomas Young Junior 243 pts

42nd AUS 2681 Thomas Vincent 244 pts

43rd GBR 630 James Spikesley 249 pts

44th AUS 2665 Paul Wilson 278 pts

45th AUS 2518 Joseph Randall 295 pts

46th GBR 2522 Chris Boshier Master 295 pts

47th AUS 2142 Tim Dorning G/Master 302 pts

48th AUS 2174 Mathew Vandervoort 304 pts

49th AUS 2548 Alister Danks Master 305.5 pts

50th AUS 2614 Rob Stenta Master 306 pts

51st AUS 2666 Michael Hughes 310 pts

52nd AUS 2651 Dean Taylor Master 325 pts

53rd AUS 1483 Andrew Chisholm Master 337 pts

54th AUS 2360 Scott Watson 340 pts

55th AUS 3 John McLean G/Master 349 pts

56th AUS 2517 Jonathan Vandervoort Master 353.5 pts

57th SUI 92 Jacqueline Rufenacht F 358 pts

58th AUS 1329 Luke Mairs 367 pts

59th AUS 2562 Andrew Butler Master 367 pts

60th GBR 666 Bill Hooton Master 374 pts

61st NED 2637 Cees de Gruijter Master 387.5 pts

62nd AUS 2411 Andrew Churcher 388 pts

63rd AUS 2530 Iain Larkins 393 pts

64th AUS 2136 Ian Bowman Master 397 pts

65th AUS 2375 Garrath James Master 415 pts

66th AUS 2284 Darrell Faulkner Master 421 pts

67th AUS 2667 Craig Smith 426 pts

68th AUS 2208 Pat Moore 427 pts

69th AUS 1364 James Meggison 429.5 pts

70th AUS 2577 Paul Cohen Master 437.5 pts

71st AUS 1752 Ned Lindholm Junior 451 pts

72nd AUS 2207 James Taylor Junior 454 pts

73rd AUS 2542 Chris Batty 461 pts

74th AUS 2668 Jonathan Harding Master 465 pts

75th AUS 2617 Matthew Triglone Master 468 pts

76th AUS 2349 Stephen Ianna G/Master 471 pts

77th AUS 2167 Toby Bath 471.5 pts

78th CAN 2525 Stephanie Mah F 476 pts

79th AUS 1327 Jamie Taylor Junior 477 pts

80th AUS 226 Glenn Dalton Master 479 pts

81st NED 2630 Pim Langendijk G/Master 484 pts

82nd AUS 2441 Ian Kirkwood Master 490 pts

83rd GBR 712 Rodger White G/Master 520 pts

84th AUS 2176 Hugo Taylor Junior 522 pts

85th AUS 2165 Sian Harding F Junior 531 pts

86th AUS 2649 Neil Whitaker Master 537 pts

87th AUS 2616 Adrian Mulcahy Master 547 pts

88th AUS 1306 Jeremy Edleston Junior 549 pts

89th AUS 1246 Mark Young Master 552.5 pts

90th AUS 2109 Brian Carroll G/Master 597.5 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

25 January 2018 8:45 GMT