Contender Worlds - Mark Bulka is 2018 Champion

Mark Bulka completed his 2018 iSail Contender World Championship in style, winning the final race to regain the title.
Click image for a larger image
Two races were planned but light winds hampered the format so only one was held leaving Jason Beebe requiring at least five places overtake Bulka and retain the title.
Beebe came off the start line like a bullet but close behind shadowing was Mark Bulka.
By the gybe mark Bulka was second and closing the gap fast.
On the beat, Bulka took the lead and never looked back until crossing the finish line.
Antonio Lambertini of Italy crossed in second with Beebe third and Andrea Bonezzi of Italy taking fourth to snatch the final podium place behind Beebe.
The new 2018 Contender World Champion, Mark Bulka, was crowned by his fellow club member and New Zealand Team Emirates Americas Cup skipper Glenn Ashby.
iSail Contender World Championship - Final after Race 9 (90 entries)
1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 9 pts
2nd AUS 2482 Jason Beebe 14 pts
3rd ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi 37 pts
4th AUS 2652 Jono Neate 43.5 pts
5th AUS 2670 Matt Mulder 47.5 pts
6th AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham 50 pts
7th AUS 2502 Anthony Nash 62 pts
8th AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman 71 pts
9th NED 2582 Rene Heynen 90 pts
10th GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher 101 pts
11th GBR 2439 Gary Langdown Master 107 pts
12th GBR 2420 Simon Mussell 108 pts
13th AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen 108 pts
14th AUS 2237 Simon Barwood Master 109 pts
15th AUS 2263 Richard Batten 109 pts
16th GBR 2449 Rob Smith Master 114 pts
17th GBR 2618 Nick Noble Master 114 pts
18th AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher Master 115 pts
19th AUS 2565 John Lindholm Master 121 pts
20th GER 551 Christoph Homeier 122 pts
21st AUS 2323 Clay Cook 123 pts
22nd AUS 2468 Callum Burns Master 125 pts
23rd ITA 2561 Antonio Lambertini Master 130 pts
24th AUS 2204 Michael Macdonald 130 pts
25th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen 139 pts
26th AUS 2408 Jan Scholten Master 143 pts
27th NED 26 Enno Kramer Master 152 pts
28th GBR 678 Tommy Hooton 164 pts
29th GER 2400 Thomas Wieting 165 pts
30th GER 2527 Dirk Mueller Master 166 pts
31st GBR 2572 Ed Presley 170 pts
32nd GBR 2383 David Davies Master 176 pts
33rd ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi 179 pts
34th AUS 2437 Scott Munro 189 pts
35th AUS 2600 Steve Wilson 192 pts
36th AUS 2578 Andre Webster Master 207 pts
37th NED 2 Mark Thorborg Master 208 pts
38th AUS 2320 Chris Jones Master 211 pts
39th AUS 2680 Lindsay Irwin Master 217 pts
40th GBR 716 Richard Franks 230 pts
41st AUS 1753 Thomas Young Junior 243 pts
42nd AUS 2681 Thomas Vincent 244 pts
43rd GBR 630 James Spikesley 249 pts
44th AUS 2665 Paul Wilson 278 pts
45th AUS 2518 Joseph Randall 295 pts
46th GBR 2522 Chris Boshier Master 295 pts
47th AUS 2142 Tim Dorning G/Master 302 pts
48th AUS 2174 Mathew Vandervoort 304 pts
49th AUS 2548 Alister Danks Master 305.5 pts
50th AUS 2614 Rob Stenta Master 306 pts
51st AUS 2666 Michael Hughes 310 pts
52nd AUS 2651 Dean Taylor Master 325 pts
53rd AUS 1483 Andrew Chisholm Master 337 pts
54th AUS 2360 Scott Watson 340 pts
55th AUS 3 John McLean G/Master 349 pts
56th AUS 2517 Jonathan Vandervoort Master 353.5 pts
57th SUI 92 Jacqueline Rufenacht F 358 pts
58th AUS 1329 Luke Mairs 367 pts
59th AUS 2562 Andrew Butler Master 367 pts
60th GBR 666 Bill Hooton Master 374 pts
61st NED 2637 Cees de Gruijter Master 387.5 pts
62nd AUS 2411 Andrew Churcher 388 pts
63rd AUS 2530 Iain Larkins 393 pts
64th AUS 2136 Ian Bowman Master 397 pts
65th AUS 2375 Garrath James Master 415 pts
66th AUS 2284 Darrell Faulkner Master 421 pts
67th AUS 2667 Craig Smith 426 pts
68th AUS 2208 Pat Moore 427 pts
69th AUS 1364 James Meggison 429.5 pts
70th AUS 2577 Paul Cohen Master 437.5 pts
71st AUS 1752 Ned Lindholm Junior 451 pts
72nd AUS 2207 James Taylor Junior 454 pts
73rd AUS 2542 Chris Batty 461 pts
74th AUS 2668 Jonathan Harding Master 465 pts
75th AUS 2617 Matthew Triglone Master 468 pts
76th AUS 2349 Stephen Ianna G/Master 471 pts
77th AUS 2167 Toby Bath 471.5 pts
78th CAN 2525 Stephanie Mah F 476 pts
79th AUS 1327 Jamie Taylor Junior 477 pts
80th AUS 226 Glenn Dalton Master 479 pts
81st NED 2630 Pim Langendijk G/Master 484 pts
82nd AUS 2441 Ian Kirkwood Master 490 pts
83rd GBR 712 Rodger White G/Master 520 pts
84th AUS 2176 Hugo Taylor Junior 522 pts
85th AUS 2165 Sian Harding F Junior 531 pts
86th AUS 2649 Neil Whitaker Master 537 pts
87th AUS 2616 Adrian Mulcahy Master 547 pts
88th AUS 1306 Jeremy Edleston Junior 549 pts
89th AUS 1246 Mark Young Master 552.5 pts
90th AUS 2109 Brian Carroll G/Master 597.5 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
25 January 2018 8:45 GMT