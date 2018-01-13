Contender Worlds - Mark Bulka set for title

Mark Bulka and Jason Beebe dominated the fourth day of the iSail Contender World Championship in Melbourne.
Jono Neate (8,9.5) moves into third place overall, while Scott Cunningham (10,9) retains fourth place and still has a chance to make the podium.
Andrea Bonezzi of Italy was black flagged in the first race of the day and although he recovered to take seventh in race 10, he drops to sixth overall.
Gary Langdown (20,8) climbed from 20th to 12th place and best British placed competitor, after Simon Mussell was BFD in race 9 and is now 16th overall.
iSail Contender World Championship - Leaders after Race 8 (90 entries)
1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 1 -16 2 4 1 2 1 1 12 pts
2nd AUS 2482 Jason Beebe 3 -7 1 2 5 1 2 2 16 pts
3rd AUS 2652 Jono Neate 2 1 22 -30 4 11 8 9.5 57.5 pts
4th AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham 5 8 3 1 16 18 10 -29 61 pts
5th AUS 2502 Anthony Nash 6 5 9 -29 8 12 7 15 62 pts
6th ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi 11 2 4 3 35 6 (91 BFD) 7 68 pts
7th AUS 2670 Matt Mulder 7 35 (91 DNC) 6 3 8 3 9.5 71.5 pts
8th AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman 14 14 6 14 -30 21 6 3 78 pts
9th NED 2582 Rene Heynen 18 4 19 7 9 20 28 -30 105 pts
10th GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher 15 -43 15 32 19 5 24 4 114 pts
11th AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher 9 9 -45 11 18 24 26 18 115 pts
12th GBR 2439 Gary Langdown 8 33 -39 16 38 4 20 8 127 pts
13th AUS 2323 Clay Cook 16 21 7 22 (91 DNF) 22 4 36 128 pts
14th AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen -69 13 5 5 29 7 46 23 128 pts
15th AUS 2204 Michael Macdonald -35 34 21 23 10 16 19 11 134 pts
16th GBR 2420 Simon Mussell 41 3 35 9 48 3 (91 BFD) 5 144 pts
17th GER 551 Christoph Homeier 28 23 8 8 -31 31 15 31 144 pts
18th AUS 2565 John Lindholm -49 10 18 10 14 40 12 42 146 pts
19th GBR 2618 Nick Noble 22 38.5 14 17 6 -42 22 27 146.5 pts
20th GBR 2449 Rob Smith 25 -52 28 21 2 50 17 6 149 pts
21st AUS 2560 Jeff Owen 20 31 23 15 13 -48 27 20 149 pts
22nd AUS 2408 Jan Scholten 4 15 16 25 24 44 -53 22 150 pts
23rd AUS 2263 Richard Batten -71 11 24 13 7 63 14 24 156 pts
24th GBR 678 Tommy Hooton 33 6 26 18 26 30 25 -50 164 pts
25th NED 26 Enno Kramer 19 26 31 31 11 -56 32 14 164 pts
Click image for a larger image
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
24 January 2018 8:34 GMT