Contender Worlds - Mark Bulka set for title

Jono Neate (8,9.5) moves into third place overall, while Scott Cunningham (10,9) retains fourth place and still has a chance to make the podium.

Andrea Bonezzi of Italy was black flagged in the first race of the day and although he recovered to take seventh in race 10, he drops to sixth overall.

Gary Langdown (20,8) climbed from 20th to 12th place and best British placed competitor, after Simon Mussell was BFD in race 9 and is now 16th overall.

iSail Contender World Championship - Leaders after Race 8 (90 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 1 -16 2 4 1 2 1 1 12 pts

2nd AUS 2482 Jason Beebe 3 -7 1 2 5 1 2 2 16 pts

3rd AUS 2652 Jono Neate 2 1 22 -30 4 11 8 9.5 57.5 pts

4th AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham 5 8 3 1 16 18 10 -29 61 pts

5th AUS 2502 Anthony Nash 6 5 9 -29 8 12 7 15 62 pts

6th ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi 11 2 4 3 35 6 (91 BFD) 7 68 pts

7th AUS 2670 Matt Mulder 7 35 (91 DNC) 6 3 8 3 9.5 71.5 pts

8th AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman 14 14 6 14 -30 21 6 3 78 pts

9th NED 2582 Rene Heynen 18 4 19 7 9 20 28 -30 105 pts

10th GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher 15 -43 15 32 19 5 24 4 114 pts

11th AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher 9 9 -45 11 18 24 26 18 115 pts

12th GBR 2439 Gary Langdown 8 33 -39 16 38 4 20 8 127 pts

13th AUS 2323 Clay Cook 16 21 7 22 (91 DNF) 22 4 36 128 pts

14th AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen -69 13 5 5 29 7 46 23 128 pts

15th AUS 2204 Michael Macdonald -35 34 21 23 10 16 19 11 134 pts

16th GBR 2420 Simon Mussell 41 3 35 9 48 3 (91 BFD) 5 144 pts

17th GER 551 Christoph Homeier 28 23 8 8 -31 31 15 31 144 pts

18th AUS 2565 John Lindholm -49 10 18 10 14 40 12 42 146 pts

19th GBR 2618 Nick Noble 22 38.5 14 17 6 -42 22 27 146.5 pts

20th GBR 2449 Rob Smith 25 -52 28 21 2 50 17 6 149 pts

21st AUS 2560 Jeff Owen 20 31 23 15 13 -48 27 20 149 pts

22nd AUS 2408 Jan Scholten 4 15 16 25 24 44 -53 22 150 pts

23rd AUS 2263 Richard Batten -71 11 24 13 7 63 14 24 156 pts

24th GBR 678 Tommy Hooton 33 6 26 18 26 30 25 -50 164 pts

25th NED 26 Enno Kramer 19 26 31 31 11 -56 32 14 164 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 January 2018 8:34 GMT