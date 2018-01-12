Price-cut drives 100+ Supernova entry

Click image for a larger image

The class builder, Hartley Boats, agreed to provide very generous sponsorship – up to 50% off the entry fee - for the first 100 entries received before the 31 January.

The entry fee was £90 for the three day event, and with the 100 boat target reached, £45 will be refunded with an additional sweetener of free (new) membership to the Association for 2018.

That means these (new) members are essentially just paying £30!

And its not too late to get the discount.

Hartley Boats have agreed to extend the discount offer to 31 January and waive the 100 boat cap.

What's not to like?

Three days of racing, two socials – including food on Friday and Saturday evenings and . . . an event “t-shirt”.

The Supernova 2018 National Championship is at Pwllheli SC, 6 to 8 July.

Enter here by 31 January 2018 in order to get the best discount!!

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 January 2018 10:09 GMT