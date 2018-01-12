Contender Worlds - Mark Bulka takes lead

The 2016 World Champion, and local McCrea YC sailor, Mark Bulka took his second win of the championship, and followed it with a second place behind overnight leader Jason Beebe (5,1).

This gave Bulka a two point lead over Beebe, with Andrea Bonezzi of Italy maintaining his third place with a 35 and 6, the first discard removing the 36, but the gap is now 14 points to the two Aussie leaders.

Scott Cunningham (16,18) fell back to fourth place, and Jono Neate (4,11) is now in fifth place overall.

The high scoring on day 3, except for the two leaders, puts the title out of reach of the rest of the fleet, barring major errors by Bulka and Beebe.

Britain's Simon Mussell (48, 3) is in 15th place and Nick Noble (6,42) is 18th.

Gary Langdown (38,4) is 20th and Rob Smith finished second in the first race but a 50th places him 29th overall.

Similar 'champagne sailing' weather Wednesday - two races planned for Day Four.

iSail Contender World Championship - Leaders after Race 6 (90 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 1 -16 2 4 1 2 10 pts

2nd AUS 2482 Jason Beebe 3 -7 1 2 5 1 12 pts

3rd ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi 11 2 4 3 -35 6 26 pts

4th AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham 5 8 3 1 16 -18 33 pts

5th AUS 2652 Jono Neate 2 1 22 -30 4 11 40 pts

6th AUS 2502 Anthony Nash 6 5 9 -29 8 12 40 pts

7th NED 2582 Rene Heynen 18 4 19 7 9 -20 57 pts

8th AUS 2670 Matt Mulder 7 35 (91 DNC) 6 3 8 59 pts

9th AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen -69 13 5 5 29 7 59 pts

10th AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman 14 14 6 14 -30 21 69 pts

11th AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher 9 9 -45 11 18 24 71 pts

12th AUS 2408 Jan Scholten 4 15 16 25 24 -44 84 pts

13th GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher 15 -43 15 32 19 5 86 pts

14th AUS 2323 Clay Cook 16 21 7 22 (91 DNF) 22 88 pts

15th GBR 2420 Simon Mussell 41 3 35 9 -48 3 91 pts

16th AUS 2565 John Lindholm -49 10 18 10 14 40 92 pts

17th GER 2400 Thomas Wieting -47 19 13 20 27 13 92 pts

18th GBR 2618 Nick Noble 22 38.5 14 17 6 -42 97.5 pts

19th GER 551 Christoph Homeier 28 23 8 8 -31 31 98 pts

20th GBR 2439 Gary Langdown 8 33 -39 16 38 4 99 pts

21st AUS 2578 Andre Webster 13 28 27 -37 17 15 100 pts

22nd AUS 2560 Jeff Owen 20 31 23 15 13 -48 102 pts

23rd AUS 2204 Michael Macdonald -35 34 21 23 10 16 104 pts

24th GBR 678 Tommy Hooton -33 6 26 18 26 30 106 pts

25th AUS 2437 Scott Munro 27 25 25 28 12 (91 DNF) 117 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 January 2018 9:10 GMT