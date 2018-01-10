Dinghy
 

18ft Skiff - The Kitchen Maker is NSW Champion

Two windward-return races were held Sunday to determine the Australian NSW 18ft Skiff Champion for the 2017-2018 Season.

Click image for a larger image

A day of thrills and spills ended with a fairy tale victory for the brand new 'The Kitchen Maker' team of Scott Babbage, Tom Quigley and Sam Ellis as the 2017-2018 NSW champions.

The Kitchen Maker finished just one point ahead of the experienced 'Smeg' team of Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mile McKensey.

James Dorron, Paul Montague and Harry Bethwaite on 'Asko Appliances' finished with a brilliant win in the final race to take third place.

The veteran 'Yandoo' team (John Winning) tooks fourth place, followed by another young team, 'Noakes Youth' skippered by Kirk Mitchell in fifth and Triple M (James Ward) sixth.

G New
22 January 2018 15:17 GMT

