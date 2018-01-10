Chichester YC Snowflake winter series





Simon and Eve Townsend’s RS400 (2,1) from Emsworth SC lead the fast fleet, two points clear of Will and Mary Henderson (4,2), with third Alex Warren and William Carroll (7,3), both sailing Merlin Rockets.

In the Medium handicap fleet, Steve Cockerill leads after winning both races in his RS Aero 7.

Mark Riddington (2,2) in an RS Aero 7 is second and third are Iain Yardley and Sarah Yardley (3,4) in their 2000.

In the Slow handicap fleet, Itchenor's Alice and Richard Bullock also took back to back wins in their Mirror dinghy. Second is Alfie Lester (2,2) in a Topper and third Oliver Randall-May (6,3) in a Laser 4.7.

The next Snowflake event is on the 4th February, details available from the Chichester Yacht Club website.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 January 2018 10:13 GMT