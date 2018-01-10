Contender Worlds - Jason Beebe is new leader

Jono Neate (1,22,30) won the first race of day 2 ahead of Italy's Andrea Bonezzi (2,4,3) with Simon Mussell (3,39,9) of Britain third.

In the second race defending champion Jason Beebe (7,1,2) won ahead of overnight race leader Mark Bulka (16,2,4). Third was another Aussie, Scott Cunningham (8,3,1).

In the final race Cunningham was the winner ahead of Beebe with third Andrea Bonezzi.

Overall Beebe leads by four points from Cunningham with Bonezzi third.

Best placed Britain is Tommy Hooton (6,26,18) in 13th place.

iSail Contender World Championship - Leaders after Race 4 (90 entries)

1st AUS 2482 Jason Beebe 3 7 1 2 13 pts

2nd AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham 5 8 3 1 17 pts

3rd ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi 11 2 4 3 20 pts

4th AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 1 16 2 4 23 pts

5th NED 2582 Rene Heynen 18 4 19 7 48 pts

6th AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman 14 14 6 14 48 pts

7th AUS 2502 Anthony Nash 6 5 9 29 49 pts

8th AUS 2652 Jono Neate 2 1 22 30 55 pts

9th AUS 2408 Jan Scholten 4 15 16 25 60 pts

10th AUS 2323 Clay Cook 16 21 7 22 66 pts

11th GER 551 Christoph Homeier 28 23 8 8 67 pts

12th AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher 9 9 44 11 73 pts

13th GBR 678 Tommy Hooton 33 6 26 18 83 pts

14th AUS 2565 John Lindholm 49 10 18 10 87 pts

15th GBR 2420 Simon Mussell 41 3 35 9 88 pts

16th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen 20 31 23 15 89 pts

17th GBR 2618 Nick Noble 22 38.5 14 17 91.5 pts

18th AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen 69 13 5 5 92 pts

19th GBR 2439 Gary Langdown 8 33 39 16 96 pts

20th GBR 2572 Ed Presley 42 20 12 24 98 pts

21st GER 2400 Thomas Wieting 47 19 13 20 99 pts

22nd GER 2527 Dirk Mueller 53 17 20 12 102 pts

23rd AUS 2578 Andre Webster 13 28 27 37 105 pts

24th GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher 15 43 15 32 105 pts

25th AUS 2437 Scott Munro 27 25 25 28 105 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 January 2018 8:56 GMT