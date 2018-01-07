Mark Bulka opens the scoring at Contender Worlds

Winner of the opening race for the 2018 iSail Contender World Championship at the McCrae Yacht Club was Mark Bulka of Australia.
2016 World Champion Bulka finished ahead of Jono Neate with defending champion Jason Beebe in third place.
Beebe lead for most of the race until the last downwind gate when the split came with Beebe AUS 2482 went right and Bulka AUS 2457 left.
Nip and tuck until the finish covering each other allowing local McCrea YC sailor, Mark Bulka to take the bullet.
Jono Neate quietly sailing in clear air took second with Jason Beebe bringing up the rear in third.
Best British competitor was Gary Langdown in eighth place.
The planned second race was abandoned due to lack of wind but tomorrow is looking perfect conditions for three back to back races.
iSail Contender World Championship - Leaders after Race 1 (90 entries)
1st AUS 2457 Mark Bulka 1 pts
2nd AUS 2652 Jono Neate 2 pts
3rd AUS 2482 Jason Beebe 3 pts
4th AUS 2408 Jan Scholten 4 pts
5th AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham 5 pts
6th AUS 2502 Anthony Nash 6 pts
7th AUS 2670 Matt Mulder 7 pts
8th GBR 2439 Gary Langdown 8 pts
9th AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher 9 pts
10th AUS 2468 Callum Burns 10 pts
11th ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi 11 pts
12th AUS 2237 Simon Barwood 12 pts
13th AUS 2578 Andre Webster 13 pts
14th AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman 14 pts
15th GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher 15 pts
16th AUS 2323 Clay Cook 16 pts
17th GBR 716 Richard Franks 17 pts
18th NED 2582 Rene Heynen 18 pts
19th NED 26 Enno Kramer 19 pts
20th AUS 2560 Jeff Owen 20 pts
21st GBR 2383 David Davies 21 pts
22nd GBR 2618 Nick Noble 22 pts
23rd ITA 2561 Antonio Lambertini 23 pts
24th AUS 2680 Lindsay Irwin 24 pts
25th GBR 2449 Rob Smith 25 pts
Full results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
21 January 2018 8:44 GMT