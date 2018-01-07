Contender Worlds - Practice race to Jono Neate



Final Nationals Race

The defending Contender World Champion Jason Beebe topped the all Aussie Nationals podium, finishing five points clear of Jono Neate with Mark Bulka in third place.

The 2018 iSail World Championship practice race at the McCrae Yacht Club on Saturday was a more relaxed affair.

Just 16 crews completing the race, won by Jono Neate, with Clay Cook second and Andrea Bonezzi third.

Nick Noble, Rob Smith and Richard Franks keeping the British flag flying.

With the Melbourne weather looking more settled for the week after a blistering 40+ degrees followed by a cool change on Saturday, the cool southerly breeze looks to hold with forecasts of between 10 – 20 knots for the afternoon each day.

It’s going to be close with 90 boats and 6 World Champions on the course, don’t miss a minute.

2018 iSail Contender Worlds - Practice Race (91 entries)

1. AUS 2652 Jono Neate Mornington YC 1 pts

2. AUS 2323 Clay Cook RFBYC 2 pts

3. ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi SCM 3 pts

4. AUS 2468 Callum Burns Blairgowrie YS 4 pts

5. NED 2582 Rene Heynen Maas en Roer 5 pts

6. AUS 2237 Simon Barwood RFBYC 6 pts

7. GBR 2618 Nick Noble Bristol Corinthian YC 7 pts

8. GBR 2449 Rob Smith Castle Cove SC 8 pts

9. AUS 2408 Jan Scholten Avalon SC 9 pts

10. ITA 2561 Antonio Lambertini YCD 10 pts

11. AUS 2263 Richard Batten Mudeford SC 11 pts

12. GBR 716 Richard Franks Weston SC 12 pts

13. AUS 2600 Steve Wilson Royal Queensland YS 13 pts

14. NED 26 Enno Kramer Roei en Zeil Vereninging Gouda 14 pts

15. AUS 2142 Tim Dorning Blairgowrie YS 15 pts

16. AUS 3 John McLean Darling Point SS 16 pts



McCrae Yacht Club

