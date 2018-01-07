Contender Worlds - Jason Beebe wins Pre-Event





The 2017 Contender World Champion Jason Beebe (5,1,2) topped the all Aussie Nationals podium, finishing five points clear of Jono Neate (20,3,1) with Mark Bulka (19,2,3) in third place.

Britain's James Spikesley (1,47,38) won the first race of the day ahead of Chris Jones of Australia.

In the second race Beebe won ahead of Bulka with Neate in third place.

In the final race it was all down to the leading trio again, with Neate taking the race win, second Beebe and third Bulka.

Ed Presley (17,23,11) was best placed British competitor in 15th place.

The Contender World Championship will start on Saturday 20 January with the practice race.

Soho Lawyers Contender Australian Championship - Final (79 entries)

1st AUS 2482 Jason Beebe RQYS 3 1 -24 5 1 2 12 pts

2nd AUS 2652 Jono Neate Mornington YC 5 2 6 -20 3 1 17 pts

3rd AUS 2457 Mark Bulka McCrae YC 9 6 1 -19 2 3 21 pts

4 AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham McCrae YC 4 3 4 16 11 (80 DNF) 38 pts

5 AUS 2408 Jan Scholten Avalon SC 7 22 -30 3 7 4 43 pts

6 AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman McCrae YC 10 11 7 11 9 -13 48 pts

7 GER 551 Christoph Homeier SVGO 2 4 8 25 -31 10 49 pts

8 AUS 2237 Simon Barwood RFBYC 1 12 13 -36 21 8 55 pts

9 AUS 2578 Andre Webster Canberra YC 8 10 20 12 -38 7 57 pts

10 ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi SCM 6 9 14 15 -53 25 69 pts

11 AUS 2502 Anthony Nash Davey's Bay YC -35 28 2 4 17 23 74 pts

12 NED 2582 Rene Heynen Maas en Roer 21 17 5 -52 19 12 74 pts

13 AUS 2468 Callum Burns Blairgowrie YS 20 7 23 9 -37 17 76 pts

14 ITA 2561 Antonio Lambertini YCD -30 24 3 22 15 14 78 pts

15 GBR 2572 Ed Presley Cotswold SC 13 16 -39 17 23 11 80 pts

16 AUS 2670 Matt Mulder Balmoral SC 11 14 -28 28 10 18 81 pts

17 ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi Canottieri Mincio Mantova 32 27 16 -44 4 9 88 pts

18 AUS 2204 Michael Macdonald McCrae YC 29 19 11 23 -35 15 97 pts

19 AUS 2320 Chris Jones Royal Geelong YC 14 32 10 2 41 (80 DNC) 99 pts

20 AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen McCrae YC 42 8 17 6 -49 28 101 pts

21 AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher DPSS 28 25 31 21 6 (80 DNC) 111 pts

22 GBR 716 Richard Franks Weston SC -46 31 37 14 13 21 116 pts

23 AUS 2565 John Lindholm Blairgowie YS 17 36 -53 27 33 5 118 pts

24 GER 2438 Markus Maisenbacher WV Hemelingen 18 47 (80 DNS) 43 5 6 119 pts

25 GER 2527 Dirk Mueller SKWB 12 18 33 -50 32 34 12 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 January 2018 8:48 GMT