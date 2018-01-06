Contender Worlds - Aussie rule day 2 of Pre-Event

Click image for a larger image

Cunningham (4,3,4) leads by two points from Jono Neate (5,2,6) with Christoph Homeier (2,4,8) of Germany in third place.

Australian competitors won the three races sailed, with Simon Barwood (1,12,13) taking the first race ahead of Homeier and Jason Beebe (3,1,24).

Beebe won the second race ahead of Jono Neate with Cunningham in third place.

On day 2 the single race completed went to Mark Bulka (9,6,1) with second Anthony Nash (35,28,2) and third Antonio Lambertini (30,24,3) of Italy.

Best placed Brit after three races is Gary Langdown (15,15,25) from Highcliffe SC in 13th place.

There is one more day of racing for the Australian Nationals and then the Contender World Championship will start on Saturday 20 January with the practice race.

Soho Lawyers Contender Australian Championship (79 entries)

1 AUS 2571 Scott Cunningham McCrae YC 4 3 4 11 pts

2 AUS 2652 Jono Neate Mornington YC 5 2 6 13 pts

3 GER 551 Christoph Homeier SVGO 2 4 8 14 pts

4 AUS 2457 Mark Bulka McCrae YC 9 6 1 16 pts

5 AUS 2237 Simon Barwood RFBYC 1 12 13 26 pts

6 AUS 2482 Jason Beebe RQYS 3 1 24 28 pts

7 AUS 2575 Dan Kohlman McCrae YC 10 11 7 28 pts

8 ITA 11 Andrea Bonezzi SCM 6 9 14 29 pts

9 AUS 2578 Andre Webster Canberra YC 8 10 20 38 pts

10 NED 2582 Rene Heynen Maas en Roer 21 17 5 43 pts

11 AUS 2468 Callum Burns Blairgowrie YS 20 7 23 50 pts

12 AUS 2670 Matt Mulder Balmoral SC 11 14 28 53 pts

13 GBR 2439 Gary Langdown Highcliffe SC 15 15 25 55 pts

14 AUS 2320 Chris Jones Royal Geelong YC 14 32 10 56 pts

15 ITA 2561 Antonio Lambertini YCD 30 24 3 57 pts

16 AUS 2408 Jan Scholten Avalon SC 7 22 30 59 pts

17 AUS 2204 Michael Macdonald McCrae YC 29 19 11 59 pts

18 GER 2527 Dirk Mueller SKWB 12 18 33 63 pts

19 AUS 2560 Jeff Owen McCrae YC 39 13 12 64 pts

20 AUS 2502 Anthony Nash Davey's Bay YC 35 28 2 65 pts

21 AUS 2650 Steven Johannessen McCrae YC 42 8 17 67 pts

22 GBR 2572 Ed Presley Cotswold SC 13 16 39 68 pts

23 ITA 40 Luca Bonezzi Canottieri Mincio Mantova 32 27 16 75 pts

24 AUS 2263 Richard Batten Mudeford SC 22 29 26 77 pts

25 AUS 2380 Geoff Fisher DPSS 28 25 31 84 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

17 January 2018 9:41 GMT