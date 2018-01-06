2nd Musto Skiff World title for Jon Newman

Three more races were completed on the final day and Newman (4,5,1) confirmed the title with a win in the final race to finish 12 points ahaed of Phillips (7,1,6) with Hilton (5,7,9) in third place.

Winner of the first race Sunday was Richie Robertson (1,10,2) of Australia, with second Britain's Dave Poston (2,6,12).

Race 2 went to George Hand (3,2,5) who finished the championship in fourth place, tied on points with Hilton.

The final race was a win for Newman ahead of Robertson with Marcus Hamilton (8,11,3) in third place.

ACO Musto Skiff Worlds - Final Leaders after 13 races, 2 discards (56 entries)

1st AUS 492 Jon Newman 36 pts

2nd AUS 553 William Phillips 48 pts

3rd GBR 444 Jamie Hilton 64 pts

4th GBR 548 George Hand 64 pts

5th AUS 513 Thor Schoenhoff 78 pts

6th GBR 372 Alex Knight 98 pts

7th GBR 520 Dave Poston 100 pts

8th AUS 576 Marcus Hamilton 103 pts

9th AUS 554 Wayne Bates 104 pts

10th AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 107 pts

11th AUS 493 Arthur Brett 121 pts

12th AUS 578 Paul Newman 122 pts

13th AUS 572 James Sly 127 pts

14th GBR 568 Andrew Peake 134 pts

15th AUS 579 Tim Hill 140 pts

16th AUS 379 Sam Phillips 143 pts

17th SUI 459 Alexander Greil 171 pts

18th GBR 533 Stuart Keegan 177 pts

19th AUS 452 Richie Robertson 178 pts

20th NED 478 Paul Dijkstra 188 pts

21st GBR 364 Andy Rice 188 pts

22nd GBR 535 David Annan 198 pts

23rd AUS 418 Brett Morris 226 pts

24th GBR 574 Jack Grogan 241 pts

25th AUS 357 Peter Kendall 251 pts

Full results here





Gerald New - Sailweb

14 January 2018 9:28 GMT