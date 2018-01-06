Musto Skiff Worlds - Newman or Phillips for Title

Click image for a larger image

Jon Newman (1,2,4) had the best score-line for the day and sits a comfortable eight points clear of fellow Aussie Will Phillips (5,5,3) at the top of the leaderboard.

These two will contest the final day for the title, while the rest forage for third place on the podium.

This looks a three-way showdown between three Brits separated by just four points - Alex Knight, Jamie Hilton and George Hand.

Saturday Newman opened the scoring with a win in race 7 ahead of Matthias Houvenagel (2,7,7).

The second race went to Jamie Hilton (4,1,19) ahead of Newman and the third race (Race 9) to Alex Knight (3,10,1).

A fourth race was started but abandoned as a squall of 25 knots struck the fleet and the rain was stinging so hard it felt like hail - a touch of home for those from the UK!

Musto Skiff Worlds - Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (56 entries)

1 AUS 492 Jon Newman 4 2 1 5 3 5 1 5 [6.0] 26 pts

2 AUS 553 William Phillips 3 5 5 1 1 7 2 10 [12.0] 34 pts

3 GBR 372 Alex Knight 1 10 3 10 18 [34.0] 5 2 9 58 pts

4 GBR 444 Jamie Hilton 19 1 4 15 9 6 [19.0] 1 5 60 pts

5 GBR 548 George Hand 5 6 12 4 6 15 10 [19.0] 4 62 pts

6 AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 7 7 2 12 12 10 4 15 [23.0] 69 pts

7 AUS 513 Thor Schoenhoff 17 15 9 2 2 16 [57.0S] 7 2 70 pts

8 AUS 554 Wayne Bates 10 13 14 14 [17.0] 3 11 3 7 75 pts

9 AUS 493 Arthur Brett 6 3 [57.0B] 13 4 9 12 16 19 82 pts

10 AUS 572 James Sly 14 4 [32.0] 3 16 11 3 24 8 83 pts

11 AUS 578 Paul Newman 13 8 7 16 13 2 17 9 [24.0] 85 pts

12 AUS 579 Tim Hill 21 [25.0] 8 7 10 4 8 14 15 87 pts

13 GBR 520 Dave Poston 8 [22.0] 17 9 20 14 7 6 10 91 pts

14 AUS 576 Marcus Hamilton 12 11 6 6 15 19 6 [38.0] 17 92 pts

15 GBR 568 Andrew Peake 15 12 25 18 7 [29.0] 9 4 14 104 pts

16 AUS 379 Sam Phillips 2 14 18 [24.0] 19 12 14 17 11 107 pts

17 SUI 459 Alexander Greil 16 17 13 [57.0U] 14 1 20 12 20 113 pts

18 GBR 364 Andy Rice 22 23 10 19 [23.0] 8 15 20 13 130 pts

19 GBR 533 Stuart Keegan 11 9 19 21 [28.0] 13 21 23 25 142 pts

20 GBR 535 David Annan 23 19 16 17 [40.0] 26 23 28 3 155 pts

21 NED 478 Paul Dijkstra 25 21 20 8 5 [37.0] 24 33 26 162 pts

22 GBR 574 Jack Grogan [45.0] 24 11 20 26 18 27 25 28 179 pts

23 AUS 357 Peter Kendall 24 [38.0] 21 23 8 21 30 22 33 182 pts

24 AUS 117 Hayden Brown 33 16 45 [57.0U] 22 17 25 8 18 184 pts

25 AUS 418 Brett Morris 27 47 15 30 11 20 [57.0U] 13 21 184 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 January 2018 10:09 GMT