Musto Skiff Worlds - Late race closes the gap

The late third race on the Must Skiff World Championship scoreboard Thursday was a second win for Aussie William Phillips.
This puts Phillips just two points off the championship leader, Jon Newman, after six races.
On the updated leaderboard another Aussie joined the podium group, Thor Schoenhoff, finishing in second moves into third overall.
In fourth place is the best placed Brit, Jamie Hilton finished 15th in race 6 and is seven points off the leading group.
Racing resumes Saturday.
Musto Skiff Worlds - Leaders after 6 races (56 entries)
1 AUS 492 Jon Newman 5 3 5 1 5 [6.0] 19 pts
2 AUS 553 William Phillips 1 1 7 2 10 [12.0] 21 pts
3 AUS 513 Thor Schoenhoff 2 2 16 [57.0S] 7 2 29 pts
4 GBR 444 Jamie Hilton 15 9 6 [19.0] 1 5 36 pts
5 AUS 554 Wayne Bates 14 [17.0] 3 11 3 7 38 pts
6 GBR 548 George Hand 4 6 15 10 [19.0] 4 39 pts
7 AUS 572 James Sly 3 16 11 3 [24.0] 8 41 pts
8 AUS 579 Tim Hill 7 10 4 8 14 [15.0] 43 pts
9 GBR 372 Alex Knight 10 18 [34.0] 5 2 9 44 pts
10 GBR 520 Dave Poston 9 [20.0] 14 7 6 10 46 pts
11 GBR 568 Andrew Peake 18 7 [29.0] 9 4 14 52 pts
12 AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 12 12 10 4 15 [23.0] 53 pts
13 AUS 493 Arthur Brett 13 4 9 12 16 [19.0] 54 pts
14 AUS 578 Paul Newman 16 13 2 17 9 [24.0] 57 pts
15 AUS 576 Marcus Hamilton 6 15 19 6 [38.0] 17 63 pts
16 SUI 459 Alexander Greil [57.0U] 14 1 20 12 20 67 pts
17 AUS 379 Sam Phillips [24.0] 19 12 14 17 11 73 pts
18 GBR 364 Andy Rice 19 [23.0] 8 15 20 13 75 pts
19 AUS 438 Richard Ekberg [28.0] 25 24 13 11 16 89 pts
20 AUS 117 Hayden Brown [57.0U] 22 17 25 8 18 90 pts
21 AUS 418 Brett Morris 30 11 20 [57.0U] 13 21 95 pts
22 NED 478 Paul Dijkstra 8 5 [37.0] 24 33 26 96 pts
23 GBR 535 David Annan 17 [40.0] 26 23 28 3 97 pts
24 AUS 452 Richie Robertson 31 27 25 18 [35.0] 1 102 pts
25 GBR 533 Stuart Keegan 21 [28.0] 13 21 23 25 103 pts
G New
12 January 2018 9:47 GMT