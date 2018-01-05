Musto Skiff Worlds - Late race closes the gap

Click image for a larger image

This puts Phillips just two points off the championship leader, Jon Newman, after six races.

On the updated leaderboard another Aussie joined the podium group, Thor Schoenhoff, finishing in second moves into third overall.

In fourth place is the best placed Brit, Jamie Hilton finished 15th in race 6 and is seven points off the leading group.

Racing resumes Saturday.

Musto Skiff Worlds - Leaders after 6 races (56 entries)

1 AUS 492 Jon Newman 5 3 5 1 5 [6.0] 19 pts

2 AUS 553 William Phillips 1 1 7 2 10 [12.0] 21 pts

3 AUS 513 Thor Schoenhoff 2 2 16 [57.0S] 7 2 29 pts

4 GBR 444 Jamie Hilton 15 9 6 [19.0] 1 5 36 pts

5 AUS 554 Wayne Bates 14 [17.0] 3 11 3 7 38 pts

6 GBR 548 George Hand 4 6 15 10 [19.0] 4 39 pts

7 AUS 572 James Sly 3 16 11 3 [24.0] 8 41 pts

8 AUS 579 Tim Hill 7 10 4 8 14 [15.0] 43 pts

9 GBR 372 Alex Knight 10 18 [34.0] 5 2 9 44 pts

10 GBR 520 Dave Poston 9 [20.0] 14 7 6 10 46 pts

11 GBR 568 Andrew Peake 18 7 [29.0] 9 4 14 52 pts

12 AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 12 12 10 4 15 [23.0] 53 pts

13 AUS 493 Arthur Brett 13 4 9 12 16 [19.0] 54 pts

14 AUS 578 Paul Newman 16 13 2 17 9 [24.0] 57 pts

15 AUS 576 Marcus Hamilton 6 15 19 6 [38.0] 17 63 pts

16 SUI 459 Alexander Greil [57.0U] 14 1 20 12 20 67 pts

17 AUS 379 Sam Phillips [24.0] 19 12 14 17 11 73 pts

18 GBR 364 Andy Rice 19 [23.0] 8 15 20 13 75 pts

19 AUS 438 Richard Ekberg [28.0] 25 24 13 11 16 89 pts

20 AUS 117 Hayden Brown [57.0U] 22 17 25 8 18 90 pts

21 AUS 418 Brett Morris 30 11 20 [57.0U] 13 21 95 pts

22 NED 478 Paul Dijkstra 8 5 [37.0] 24 33 26 96 pts

23 GBR 535 David Annan 17 [40.0] 26 23 28 3 97 pts

24 AUS 452 Richie Robertson 31 27 25 18 [35.0] 1 102 pts

25 GBR 533 Stuart Keegan 21 [28.0] 13 21 23 25 103 pts

Full results here

G New

12 January 2018 9:47 GMT