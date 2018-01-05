Musto Skiff Worlds - Newman keeps yellow jersey

Jon Newman (5, 3) has a six point lead after five races but came under pressure from fellow Aussie Will Phillips (7, 1) and Britain's Jamie Hilton (6, 9).

Winner of the first race of the day was Alexander Greil (1,14) of Switzerland with Paul Newman (2,13) second and Wayne Bates (3, 17) third.

In the second race Phillips won ahead of Thor Schoenhoff (16, 2) with Jon Newman in third place.

The leading five now have a small break away of seven points over the chasing pack.

Musto Skiff Worlds - Leaders after 5 races (56 entries)

1 AUS 492 Jon Newman 3 5 1 5 [6.0] 14 pts

2 AUS 553 William Phillips 1 7 2 10 [12.0] 20 pts

3 GBR 444 Jamie Hilton 9 6 [19.0] 1 5 21 pts

4 AUS 554 Wayne Bates [17.0] 3 11 3 7 24 pts

5 AUS 513 Thor Schoenhoff 2 16 [57.0S] 7 2 27 pts

6 GBR 372 Alex Knight 18 [34.0] 5 2 9 34 pts

7 GBR 568 Andrew Peake 7 [29.0] 9 4 14 34 pts

8 GBR 548 George Hand 6 15 10 [19.0] 4 35 pts

9 AUS 579 Tim Hill 10 4 8 14 [15.0] 36 pts

10 GBR 520 Dave Poston [20.0] 14 7 6 10 37 pts

11 AUS 572 James Sly 16 11 3 [24.0] 8 38 pts

12 AUS 578 Paul Newman 13 2 17 9 [24.0] 41 pts

13 AUS 493 Arthur Brett 4 9 12 16 [19.0] 41 pts

14 AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 12 10 4 15 [23.0] 41 pts

15 SUI 459 Alexander Greil 14 1 20 12 [20.0] 47 pts

16 AUS 379 Sam Phillips [19.0] 12 14 17 11 54 pts

17 GBR 364 Andy Rice [23.0] 8 15 20 13 56 pts

18 AUS 576 Marcus Hamilton 15 19 6 [38.0] 17 57 pts

19 AUS 438 Richard Ekberg [25.0] 24 13 11 16 64 pts

20 AUS 117 Hayden Brown 22 17 [25.0] 8 18 65 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

11 January 2018 9:25 GMT