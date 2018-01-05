Musto Skiff Worlds - Newman takes lead on day 2



2014 World Champion Newman (1,5,6) finished the day four points clear of Britain's Alex Knight (2,9,16, with Wayne Bates (11,3,7) of Australia in the third place.

High scores by some well known names.

Richie Robertson won the first race but a 35 and 19 put him down in 19th place overall.

Britain's Jamie Hilton won the second after a fifth place in race 1, to take the overall lead on the water, but a 19th set him back to sixth overall.

Aussie Thor Schoenhoff stated his series with a 2 and 7 but a DNF in the third race puts him 22nd overall for the day.

Jon Newman scored steadily with a 5 and 6, then taking a win in the final race to grab the overnight lead.

Musto Skiff Worlds - Leaders after 3 races (56 entries)

1 AUS 492 Jon Newman 1 5 6 12 pts

2 GBR 372 Alex Knight 5 2 9 16 pts

3 AUS 554 Wayne Bates 11 3 7 21 pts

4 GBR 520 Dave Poston 7 6 10 23 pts

5 AUS 553 William Phillips 2 10 12 24 pts

6 GBR 444 Jamie Hilton 19 1 5 25 pts

7 GBR 568 Andrew Peake 9 4 14 27 pts

8 GBR 548 George Hand 10 19 4 33 pts

9 AUS 572 James Sly 3 24 8 35 pts

10 AUS 579 Tim Hill 8 14 15 37 pts

11 AUS 438 Richard Ekberg 13 11 16 40 pts

12 AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 4 15 23 42 pts

13 AUS 379 Sam Phillips 14 17 11 42 pts

14 AUS 493 Arthur Brett 12 16 19 47 pts

15 GBR 364 Andy Rice 15 20 13 48 pts

16 AUS 578 Paul Newman 17 9 24 50 pts

17 AUS 117 Hayden Brown 25 8 18 51 pts

18 SUI 459 Alexander Greil 20 12 20 52 pts

19 AUS 452 Richie Robertson 18 35 1 54 pts

20 GBR 535 David Annan 23 28 3 54 pts

21 AUS 576 Marcus Hamilton 6 38 17 61 pts

22 AUS 513 Thor Schoenhoff 57.0S 7 2 66 pts

23 AUS 565 Robin Dayes 16 21 30 67 pts

24 GBR 533 Stuart Keegan 21 23 25 69 pts

25 GBR 574 Jack Grogan 27 25 28 80 pts

Full results here

