Dinghy
 

Musto Skiff Worlds - Try another day!

Winds gusting up to 30 knots meant no racing for day one of the ACO Musto Skiff World Championship in Blairgowrie, Australia . . . Andy Rice explains

Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron is a beautiful place for whiling away the day, but of course there was some disappointment when racing was finally cancelled at 5pm.

Instead there was a Le Mans race in club Optimists, with 10 Musto Skiff competitors pitted against each other in kids’ boats - If they could fit in - with some of the 90kg-plus competitors almost sinking their plastic bath tubs.

It was Australian competitor Matthias Houvenagel who came out in front, ran ashore, beached his boat, sculled his schooner of beer, and lapped up the cheers and applause from the crowd on the clubhouse balcony . . .

The win for the Oppy Ashes was claimed by the Aussies. (Ed. They do like to rub it in!)

Gerald New - Sailweb
9 January 2018 11:28 GMT

