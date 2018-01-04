29er Worlds - Kiwi pair take title

Francesco Kayrouz and Jackson Keon of New Zealand consolidated their lead after four more races to take the 29er World Championships in Hong Kong on Monday.
Francesco Kayrouz and Jackson Keon NZL - Click image for a larger image
Kayrouz and Keon (3,4,2,3) took a nine point lead ahead of Lachie Brewer and Max Paul (1,2,12,1) of Australia.
In third place were Benjamin Jaffrezic and Leo Chauvel of France (4,6,7,8) tied on points with Theo Revil and Gautier Guevel (6,5,6,5).
New Zealanders Crystal Sun and Olivia Hobbs took the Womens Title as well as 21st Overall.
Britain's Oliver and Millie Aldridge (25,26,29,22) finished in 28th overall and were second mixed crew.
Winners of the Silver fleet are Annabelle Davies and Madison Woodward of Australia.
Fergus and Harry Fox finished 9th in the Silver, Charlotte and Nathaniel Gordon were 20th.
29er Worlds Gold Fleet - Final Overall Leaders after 5 races + qualify position (58 entries)
1st NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON 1 3 -4 2 3 2 15 11 pts
2nd AUS 6 Lachie BREWER and Max PAUL -12 1 2 12 1 4 32 20 pts
3rd FRA 2 Benjamin JAFFREZIC and Leo CHAUVEL 3 4 6 7 -8 5 33 25 pts
4th FRA 3 Theo REVIL and Gautier GUEVEL -7 6 5 6 5 3 32 25 pts
5th NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE 2 5 10 1 -15 8 41 26 pts
6th HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD 5 10 -16 8 2 1 42 26 pts
7th USA 23 David EASTWOOD and Samuel MERSON 4 -8 1 3 6 21 43 35 pts
8th SLO 2706 Rok VERDERBER and Klemen SEMELBAUER 14 -21 12 4 4 6 61 40 pts
9th NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN 11 -20 7 9 7 7 61 41 pts
10th RUS 2523 Vasilii ANDREEV and Leonid PUSHEV 8 7 8 10 -18 13 64 46 pts
11th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE -18 11 9 5 11 11 65 47 pts
12th USA 2783 Ripley SHELLEY and Severin GRAMM -19 2 3 13 10 23 70 51 pts
13th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and Sean PATERSON 9 12 11 -17 9 10 68 51 pts
14th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN 6 9 -28 11 13 15 82 54 pts
15th AUS 2546 Henry LARKINGS and Miles DAVEY -21 13 14 21 14 12 95 74 pts
16th CAN 2596 William BONIN and Samuel BONIN 10 -28 13 15 21 17 104 76 pts
17th FRA 2276 Pol JACQUIN and Loic TISSIER 15 16 -23 18 12 25 109 86 pts
18th AUS 11 Archie CROPLEY and Simon MURNAGHAN 20 18 22 -26 17 14 117 91 pts
19th NZL 2687 Campbell STANTON and William SHAPLAND -27 14 15 19 24 22 121 94 pts
20th HKG 2528 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE 13 23 19 25 -27 16 123 96 pts
21st NZL 2394 Crystal SUN and Olivia HOBBS -24 17 17 14 22 26 120 96 pts
22nd NZL 2395 Henry WILSON and Sam MORGAN -28 15 27 23 16 19 128 100 pts
23rd AUS 25 Kieran BUCKTIN and Shannon WRIGHT 16 24 21 20 -25 20 126 101 pts
24th HKG 2718 Malo KENNISH and Anatole MARTIN 17 22 24 -27 20 18 128 101 pts
25th HKG 2521 Matthew CLARK and Isamu SAKAI 23 19 18 -29 19 28 136 107 pts
26th HKG 22 Karrie CLARK and Akira SAKAI 26 27 26 -28 23 9 139 111 pts
27th USA 2406 Charlie HIBBEN and Nicholas HARDY 22 -29 20 16 29 29 145 116 pts
28th GBR 25 Oliver ALDRIDGE and Millie ALDRIDGE 25 26 -29 22 26 24 152 123 pts
29th NZL 2547 Helena SANDERSON and Jack HONEY -29 25 25 24 28 27 158 129 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
8 January 2018 8:36 GMT