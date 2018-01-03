King George Gallop stands in for Bloody Mary

Winner of the King George Gallop - replacement for the Bloody Mary - was Ben Schooling of Stokes Bay SC, sailing a Musto Skiff.
The King George Gallop hosted by the King George SC stood in for the cancelled Bloody Mary event after low water levels forced the cancellation of the Queen Mary SC event.
The format was one pursuit race, open to all monohull centreboard dinghies.
Schooling won ahead of the Wayfarer of Andrew and Tom Wilson from Datchet Water SC, with third place going to Andy Couch from Leigh and Lowton SC in a Phantom.
Leading Radial was Andy Byrne 4th, leading Laser Edward Higson 5th, leading Solo Vince Horey 19th, leading Aero was the 9 of Chris Larr in 22nd place.
King George Gallop - Leading results (Provisional) 68 entries
1st Musto Skiff 544 Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay SC
2nd Wayfarer 11093 Andrew WILSON and Tom WILSON Datchet Water SC
3rd Phantom 1456 Andy COUCH Leigh and lowton
4th Radial 212225 Andy BYRNE King George SC
5th Laser 209835 Edward HIGSON Bartley Sailing Club
6th Laser 210020 Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC
7th Contender 2465 Stuart JONES Datchet Water SC
8th K1 138 Andrew SNELL ASA
9th Blaze 818 Mike LYONS Burghfield SC
10th Osprey 1347 Philip MEAKINS Tba TBA Warsash SC
11th RS800 1166 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON Datchet Water S C
12th Blaze 581 Charlie CHANDLER Chase Sailing Club
13th Topper 47806 Yana SKVORTSOVA IBRSC
14th Laser 168091 George COLES Carsington
15th Radial 194659 George SUNDERLAND Olton Mere Sailing Club
16th Osprey 1175 Emma STEVENSON and Tim BOWDEN Weymouth
17th Laser 213640 Andy LE GRICE Warsash
18th 505 9177 Tom GILLARD and Harry BRIDDON Sheffield Viking
19th Solo 5730 Vincent HOREY King George Sailing Club
20th D_Zero 250 Ian MORGAN Netley Sailing Club
21st RS400 963 Caroline WHITEHOUSE and Adam WHITEHOUSE Bartley SC
22nd RS Aero 9 1888 Chris LARR Northampton Sailing club
23rd RS Vareo 407 Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC
24th Solo 5407 John REEKIE Bassenthwaite SC
25th Radial 210098 William RUSSELL Paxton Lakes SC
26th Solo 5649 Steven BISHOP Girton
27th Merlin 3776 Alan ROBERTS and Rob HENDERSON Hisc
28th Fireball 15096 Penny CLARK and Russell CLARK Stokes Bay SC / RNSA
29th RS600 951 Michael ISZATT King George SC
30th Laser 210617 Jeremy HIGSON Bartley Sailing Club
Gerald New - Sailweb
7 January 2018 12:00 GMT