Musto Skiff Worlds - Pre World event results

Arthur Brett is the 2018 Australian Musto Skiff National Champion after three races were completed at the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron.
The event preceeds the Musto Skiff World Championship event starting Tuesday.
Brett (6,9,4) finished one point ahead of Britain's Jamie Hilton (7,7,6) with another Aussie, Paul Newman (8,3,11) in third place.
Musto Skiff - Pre Worlds & Australian Championship
1st 493 Arthur Brett 6 9 4 19 pts
2nd 444 Jamie Hilton 7 7 6 20 pts
3rd 578 Paul Newman 8 3 11 22 pts
4th 418 Brett Morris 24 1 1 26 pts
5th 579 Tim Hill 2 20 7 29 pts
6th 568 Andrew Peake 10 6 15 31 pts
7th 513 Thor Schoenhoff 9 4 20 33 pts
8th 576 Marcus Hamilton 11 10 12 33 pts
9th 554 Wayne Bates 15 18 2 35 pts
10th 117 Hayden Brown 20 14 5 39 pts
11th 520 Dave Poston 14 12 13 39 pts
12th 379 Sam Phillips 23 11 9 43 pts
13th 438 Richard Ekberg 22 27 3 52 pts
14th 408 Matthias Houvenagel 32 5 17 54 pts
15th 565 Robin Dayes 13 17 26 56 pts
16th 574 Jack Grogan 26 16 21 63 pts
17th 492 Jon Newman 1 56.0U 8 65 pts
18th 548 George Hand 4 8 56.0C 68 pts
19th 535 David Annan 12 25 31 68 pts
20th 553 William Phillips 3 56.0U 14 73 pts
21st 452 Richie Robertson 34 21 19 74 pts
22nd 372 Alex Knight 56.0 C 2 18 76 pts
23rd 364 Andy Rice 5 15 56.0C 76 pts
24th 556 Steve Robson 30 19 29 78 pts
25th 500 Tom Conway 16 13 56.0C 85 pts
26th 491 Hayden Harding 21 39 25 85 pts
27th 385 Terry Pressdee 25 34 27 86 pts
28th 357 Peter Kendall 36 24 28 88 pts
29th 417 Ian Martin 40 40 10 90 pts
30th 233 Aaron Duncan 37 30 23 90 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
7 January 2018 11:22 GMT