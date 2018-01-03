Musto Skiff Worlds - Pre World event results

The event preceeds the Musto Skiff World Championship event starting Tuesday.

Brett (6,9,4) finished one point ahead of Britain's Jamie Hilton (7,7,6) with another Aussie, Paul Newman (8,3,11) in third place.

Musto Skiff - Pre Worlds & Australian Championship

1st 493 Arthur Brett 6 9 4 19 pts

2nd 444 Jamie Hilton 7 7 6 20 pts

3rd 578 Paul Newman 8 3 11 22 pts

4th 418 Brett Morris 24 1 1 26 pts

5th 579 Tim Hill 2 20 7 29 pts

6th 568 Andrew Peake 10 6 15 31 pts

7th 513 Thor Schoenhoff 9 4 20 33 pts

8th 576 Marcus Hamilton 11 10 12 33 pts

9th 554 Wayne Bates 15 18 2 35 pts

10th 117 Hayden Brown 20 14 5 39 pts

11th 520 Dave Poston 14 12 13 39 pts

12th 379 Sam Phillips 23 11 9 43 pts

13th 438 Richard Ekberg 22 27 3 52 pts

14th 408 Matthias Houvenagel 32 5 17 54 pts

15th 565 Robin Dayes 13 17 26 56 pts

16th 574 Jack Grogan 26 16 21 63 pts

17th 492 Jon Newman 1 56.0U 8 65 pts

18th 548 George Hand 4 8 56.0C 68 pts

19th 535 David Annan 12 25 31 68 pts

20th 553 William Phillips 3 56.0U 14 73 pts

21st 452 Richie Robertson 34 21 19 74 pts

22nd 372 Alex Knight 56.0 C 2 18 76 pts

23rd 364 Andy Rice 5 15 56.0C 76 pts

24th 556 Steve Robson 30 19 29 78 pts

25th 500 Tom Conway 16 13 56.0C 85 pts

26th 491 Hayden Harding 21 39 25 85 pts

27th 385 Terry Pressdee 25 34 27 86 pts

28th 357 Peter Kendall 36 24 28 88 pts

29th 417 Ian Martin 40 40 10 90 pts

30th 233 Aaron Duncan 37 30 23 90 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 January 2018 11:22 GMT