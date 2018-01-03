29er Worlds - Final series underway

The delayed final series of the 29er World Championships in Hong Kong, managed one race on Sunday.
Click image for a larger image
Overall leaders are Francesco Kayrouz and Jackson Keon of New Zealand who won the first race.
Qualification leaders Calum Gregor and Jon Crawford were fifth and drop to second overall, three points off the leaders.
In third place were Benjamin Jaffrezic and Leo Chauvel of France, which places them in third overall.
Britain's Oliver and Millie Aldridge were 25th and now in 24th overall.
Sailors were initially held onshore until the breeze moderated a little before both fleets were released onto the water. Racing was conducted off Stanley with Race 1 starting off in a north-easterly breeze of 22kts.
Race 2 got away for both fleets. The wind, however, steadily rose and with some gusts having some serious weight behind them, the race committee decided to abandon the race whilst both fleets were in their first lap.
If the breeze decides to agree, up to four races may be held Monday.
Leaders of the Silver fleet are Annabelle Davies and Madison Woodward of Australia.
29er Worlds Gold Fleet - Overall Leaders after 1 race + qualify position (58 entries)
1st NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON 1 2 3 pts
2nd HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD 5 1 6 pts
3rd FRA 2 Benjamin JAFFREZIC and Leo CHAUVEL 3 5 8 pts
4th NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE 2 8 10 pts
5th FRA 3 Theo REVIL and Gautier GUEVEL 7 3 10 pts
6th AUS 6 Lachie BREWER and Max PAUL 12 4 16 pts
7th NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN 11 7 18 pts
8th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and Sean PATERSON 9 10 19 pts
9th SLO 2706 Rok VERDERBER and Klemen SEMELBAUER 14 6 20 pts
10th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN 6 15 21 pts
11th RUS 2523 Vasilii ANDREEV and Leonid PUSHEV 8 13 21 pts
12th USA 23 David EASTWOOD and Samuel MERSON 4 21 25 pts
13th CAN 2596 William BONIN and Samuel BONIN 10 17 27 pts
14th HKG 2528 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE 13 16 29 pts
15th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE 18 11 29 pts
16th AUS 2546 Henry LARKINGS and Miles DAVEY 21 12 33 pts
17th AUS 11 Archie CROPLEY and Simon MURNAGHAN 20 14 34 pts
18th HKG 2718 Malo KENNISH and Anatole MARTIN 17 18 35 pts
19th HKG 22 Karrie CLARK and Akira SAKAI 26 9 35 pts
20th AUS 25 Kieran BUCKTIN and Shannon WRIGHT 16 20 36 pts
21st FRA 2276 Pol JACQUIN and Loic TISSIER 15 25 40 pts
22nd USA 2783 Ripley SHELLEY and Severin GRAMM 19 23 42 pts
23rd NZL 2395 Henry WILSON and Sam MORGAN 28 19 47 pts
24th GBR 2304 Oliver ALDRIDGE and Millie ALDRIDGE 25 24 49 pts
25th NZL 2687 Campbell STANTON and William SHAPLAND 27 22 49 pts
26th NZL 2394 Crystal SUN and Olivia HOBBS 24 26 50 pts
27th USA 2406 Charlie HIBBEN and Nicholas HARDY 22 29 51 pts
28th HKG 2521 Matthew CLARK and Isamu SAKAI 23 28 51 pts
29th NZL 2547 Helena SANDERSON and Jack HONEY 29 27 56 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
7 January 2018 9:22 GMT