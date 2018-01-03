29er Worlds - Final series underway

Click image for a larger image

Overall leaders are Francesco Kayrouz and Jackson Keon of New Zealand who won the first race.

Qualification leaders Calum Gregor and Jon Crawford were fifth and drop to second overall, three points off the leaders.

In third place were Benjamin Jaffrezic and Leo Chauvel of France, which places them in third overall.

Britain's Oliver and Millie Aldridge were 25th and now in 24th overall.

Sailors were initially held onshore until the breeze moderated a little before both fleets were released onto the water. Racing was conducted off Stanley with Race 1 starting off in a north-easterly breeze of 22kts.

Race 2 got away for both fleets. The wind, however, steadily rose and with some gusts having some serious weight behind them, the race committee decided to abandon the race whilst both fleets were in their first lap.

If the breeze decides to agree, up to four races may be held Monday.

Leaders of the Silver fleet are Annabelle Davies and Madison Woodward of Australia.

29er Worlds Gold Fleet - Overall Leaders after 1 race + qualify position (58 entries)

1st NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON 1 2 3 pts

2nd HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD 5 1 6 pts

3rd FRA 2 Benjamin JAFFREZIC and Leo CHAUVEL 3 5 8 pts

4th NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE 2 8 10 pts

5th FRA 3 Theo REVIL and Gautier GUEVEL 7 3 10 pts

6th AUS 6 Lachie BREWER and Max PAUL 12 4 16 pts

7th NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN 11 7 18 pts

8th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and Sean PATERSON 9 10 19 pts

9th SLO 2706 Rok VERDERBER and Klemen SEMELBAUER 14 6 20 pts

10th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN 6 15 21 pts

11th RUS 2523 Vasilii ANDREEV and Leonid PUSHEV 8 13 21 pts

12th USA 23 David EASTWOOD and Samuel MERSON 4 21 25 pts

13th CAN 2596 William BONIN and Samuel BONIN 10 17 27 pts

14th HKG 2528 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE 13 16 29 pts

15th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE 18 11 29 pts

16th AUS 2546 Henry LARKINGS and Miles DAVEY 21 12 33 pts

17th AUS 11 Archie CROPLEY and Simon MURNAGHAN 20 14 34 pts

18th HKG 2718 Malo KENNISH and Anatole MARTIN 17 18 35 pts

19th HKG 22 Karrie CLARK and Akira SAKAI 26 9 35 pts

20th AUS 25 Kieran BUCKTIN and Shannon WRIGHT 16 20 36 pts

21st FRA 2276 Pol JACQUIN and Loic TISSIER 15 25 40 pts

22nd USA 2783 Ripley SHELLEY and Severin GRAMM 19 23 42 pts

23rd NZL 2395 Henry WILSON and Sam MORGAN 28 19 47 pts

24th GBR 2304 Oliver ALDRIDGE and Millie ALDRIDGE 25 24 49 pts

25th NZL 2687 Campbell STANTON and William SHAPLAND 27 22 49 pts

26th NZL 2394 Crystal SUN and Olivia HOBBS 24 26 50 pts

27th USA 2406 Charlie HIBBEN and Nicholas HARDY 22 29 51 pts

28th HKG 2521 Matthew CLARK and Isamu SAKAI 23 28 51 pts

29th NZL 2547 Helena SANDERSON and Jack HONEY 29 27 56 pts

Full results here

