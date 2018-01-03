Musto Skiff Worlds - Pre-worlds underway

The Must Skiff pre-worlds event, incorporating the Australian Nationals, is underway at the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron in Australia.
Only one race on the scoreboard so far and that went to Brett Morris, with Wayne Bates second and Richard Ekberg third making it an all Aussie affair.
Jamie Hilton in sixth place was the best British competitor, with Paul Dijkstra in 16th flying the Dutch flag.
Musto Skiff - Pre Worlds after Race 1 (55 entries)
1st 418 Brett Morris 1 pts
2nd 554 Wayne Bates 2 pts
3rd 438 Richard Ekberg 3 pts
4th 493 Arthur Brett 4 pts
5th 117 Hayden Brown 5 pts
6th 444 Jamie Hilton 6 pts
7th 579 Tim Hill 7 pts
8th 492 Jon Newman 8 pts
9th 379 Sam Phillips 9 pts
10th 417 Ian Martin 10 pts
11th 578 Paul Newman 11 pts
12th 576 Marcus Hamilton 12 pts
13th 520 Dave Poston 13 pts
14th 553 William Phillips 14 pts
15th 568 Andrew Peake 15 pts
16th 478 Paul Dijkstra 16 pts
17th 408 Matthias Houvenagel 17 pts
18th 372 Alex Knight 18 pts
19th 452 Richie Robertson 19 pts
20th 513 Thor Schoenhoff 20 pts
21st 574 Jack Grogan 21 pts
22nd 524 James Lewis 22 pts
23rd 233 Aaron Duncan 23 pts
24th 459 Alexander Greil 24 pts
25th 491 Hayden Harding 25 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
6 January 2018 10:44 GMT