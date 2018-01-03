Musto Skiff Worlds - Pre-worlds underway





Only one race on the scoreboard so far and that went to Brett Morris, with Wayne Bates second and Richard Ekberg third making it an all Aussie affair.

Jamie Hilton in sixth place was the best British competitor, with Paul Dijkstra in 16th flying the Dutch flag.

Musto Skiff - Pre Worlds after Race 1 (55 entries)

1st 418 Brett Morris 1 pts

2nd 554 Wayne Bates 2 pts

3rd 438 Richard Ekberg 3 pts

4th 493 Arthur Brett 4 pts

5th 117 Hayden Brown 5 pts

6th 444 Jamie Hilton 6 pts

7th 579 Tim Hill 7 pts

8th 492 Jon Newman 8 pts

9th 379 Sam Phillips 9 pts

10th 417 Ian Martin 10 pts

11th 578 Paul Newman 11 pts

12th 576 Marcus Hamilton 12 pts

13th 520 Dave Poston 13 pts

14th 553 William Phillips 14 pts

15th 568 Andrew Peake 15 pts

16th 478 Paul Dijkstra 16 pts

17th 408 Matthias Houvenagel 17 pts

18th 372 Alex Knight 18 pts

19th 452 Richie Robertson 19 pts

20th 513 Thor Schoenhoff 20 pts

21st 574 Jack Grogan 21 pts

22nd 524 James Lewis 22 pts

23rd 233 Aaron Duncan 23 pts

24th 459 Alexander Greil 24 pts

25th 491 Hayden Harding 25 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 January 2018 10:44 GMT