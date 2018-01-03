B14 World Title for Craig and Lewis

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis won the final race of the B14 World Championships in Tasmania, hosted by Port Dalrymple YC to finish, with a score card of seven first places.
Light north easterly conditions saw just one race sailed with the breeze fading and not allowing race ten to be sailed, the series wound up with nine races.
Second in the series went to Tasmanians Robbie Hunt and Ben Price on seventeen points.
Third place was decided on a count back between two crews from McCrae YC with Ian and David Cunningham taking third place, with Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow fourth.
B14 World Championship Final Leaders after 9 races (34 entries)
1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 7.0 pts
2nd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price 17.0 pts
3rd AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham 23.0 pts
4th AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow 23.0 pts
5th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman 31.0 pts
6th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan Cardwell 49.0 pts
7th GBR 795 Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil 50.0 pts
8th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan 56.0 pts
9th HKG 792 Martin Mok and Adrian Beswick 61.0 pts
10th AUS 368 Kirsty Gray and Julian Salter 62.0 pts
11th AUS 781 David Loutit and David Grace 67.6 pts
Full results here (pdf)
G New
6 January 2018 9:31 GMT