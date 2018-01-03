B14 World Title for Craig and Lewis

Click image for a larger image

Light north easterly conditions saw just one race sailed with the breeze fading and not allowing race ten to be sailed, the series wound up with nine races.

Second in the series went to Tasmanians Robbie Hunt and Ben Price on seventeen points.

Third place was decided on a count back between two crews from McCrae YC with Ian and David Cunningham taking third place, with Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow fourth.

B14 World Championship Final Leaders after 9 races (34 entries)

1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 7.0 pts

2nd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price 17.0 pts

3rd AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham 23.0 pts

4th AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow 23.0 pts

5th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman 31.0 pts

6th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan Cardwell 49.0 pts

7th GBR 795 Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil 50.0 pts

8th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan 56.0 pts

9th HKG 792 Martin Mok and Adrian Beswick 61.0 pts

10th AUS 368 Kirsty Gray and Julian Salter 62.0 pts

11th AUS 781 David Loutit and David Grace 67.6 pts

Full results here (pdf)

G New

6 January 2018 9:31 GMT