29er Worlds - New leaders Gregor and Crawford

The local team of Gregor and Crawford (2,1,2,3) turned in the best scoreline of the day, while early leaders Benjamin Jaffrezic and Leo Chauvel (11,17,7,1) of France dropped to fifth, nine points off the new leaders.

Francesco Kayrouz and Jackson Keon (6,3,10,1) of New Zealand move into second place, with Theo Revil and Gautier Guevel (17,2,6,3) of France third.

Rok Verderber and Klemen Semelbauer (1,6,3,5) in sixth overall, Karrie Clark and Akira Saki (2,3,1,7) of Hong Kong in ninth, and Australia's Archie Cropeley and Simon Murnaghan (5,1,2,4) in 14th, were teams that stayed in single figures for the day.

A better day for Brits, Oliver and Millie Aldridge (15,4,9,10) breaking into the top 10 places and now in 24th overall. This puts the British pair into the Gold fleet for the final series.

The final series kicks off Saturday with 10 races being sailed over three days from which the 2018 World Champion will be crowned.

Forecast is for more wind on Saturday.

29er Worlds - Overall Leaders after 8 flight races (58 entries)

1st HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD 2 4 -14 4 2 1 2 3 18 pts

2nd NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON 3 1 1 6 6 3 -10 1 21 pts

3rd FRA 3 Theo REVIL and Gautier GUEVEL 5 2 2 3 -17 2 6 3 23 pts

4th AUS 6 Lachie BREWER and Max PAUL 2 3 3 2 -18 2 1 12 25 pts

5th FRA 2 Benjamin JAFFREZIC and Leo CHAUVEL 1 1 4 2 11 -17 7 1 27 pts

6th SLO 2706 Rok VERDERBER and Klemen SEMELBAUER -20 3 3 7 1 6 3 5 28 pts

7th NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN 4 4 4 1 8 7 -14 6 34 pts

8th NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE 1 5 6 4 7 -10 3 9 35 pts

9th HKG 22 Karrie CLARK and Akira SAKAI -21 13 10 7 2 3 1 7 43 pts

10th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and Sean PATERSON 9 6 8 5 -10 6 4 5 43 pts

11th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE 7 2 2 1 9 -13 13 13 47 pts

12th AUS 2546 Henry LARKINGS and Miles DAVEY 3 12 1 3 3 15 11 (30.0 UFD) 48 pts

13th RUS 2523 Vasilii ANDREEV and Leonid PUSHEV 6 11 -18 10 6 5 5 11 54 pts

14th AUS 11 Archie CROPLEY and Simon MURNAGHAN -16 16 16 12 5 1 2 4 56 pts

15th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN 7 8 14 14 -19 7 4 8 62 pts

16th HKG 2528 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE 10 11 9 11 5 9 7 -14 62 pts

17th CAN 2596 William BONIN and Samuel BONIN 4 8 11 9 -14 9 12 12 65 pts

18th HKG 2718 Malo KENNISH and Anatole MARTIN 18 9 12 15 4 -20 6 2 66 pts

19th NZL 2395 Henry WILSON and Sam MORGAN 10 7 9 14 4 -19 16 6 66 pts

20th AUS 25 Kieran BUCKTIN and Shannon WRIGHT 11 15 6 -17 3 11 8 13 67 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 January 2018 10:23 GMT