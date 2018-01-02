B14 Worlds - Monster day for Craig and Lewis

Three races completed Friday at the B14 World Championships in Tasmania, where Nick Craig and Toby Lewis confirmed their championship lead with a 1, 1, 2 scoreline.
Another good day for Nick Craig and Toby Lewis with back to back wins and a second place taking them seven points clear leaders.
B14 World Championship Day 2 Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (34 entries)
1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 1.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 6.0 pts
2nd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 6.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 pts
3rd AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 DNF 4.0 4.0 5.0 18.0 pts
4th AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow 3.0 UFD 5.0 2.0 2.0 5.0 3.0 3.0 18.0 pts
5th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman 5.0 4.0 RET 4.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 8.0 23.0 pts
6th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan 6.0 16.0 4.0 8.0 5.0 9.0 16.0 4.0 36.0 pts
7th GBR 795 Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil DNF 6.0 8.0 6.0 7.0 DSQ 8.0 13.0 48.0 pts
8th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan 7.0 11.0 UFD 7.0 8.0 13.0 7.0 10.0 50.0 pts
9th AUS 781 David Loutit and David Grace 10.0 5.0 RDG (10.8) RDG (10.8) 17.0 11.0 6.0 14.0 53.6 pts
10th HKG 792 Martin Mok and Adrian Beswick 18.0 UFD UFD 12.0 6.0 3.0 9.0 6.0 54.0 pts
Full results here
5 January 2018 8:36 GMT