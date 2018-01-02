B14 Worlds - Monster day for Craig and Lewis

Click image for a larger image

Another good day for Nick Craig and Toby Lewis with back to back wins and a second place taking them seven points clear leaders.

B14 World Championship Day 2 Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 1.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 6.0 pts

2nd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 6.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 pts

3rd AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 DNF 4.0 4.0 5.0 18.0 pts

4th AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow 3.0 UFD 5.0 2.0 2.0 5.0 3.0 3.0 18.0 pts

5th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman 5.0 4.0 RET 4.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 8.0 23.0 pts

6th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan 6.0 16.0 4.0 8.0 5.0 9.0 16.0 4.0 36.0 pts

7th GBR 795 Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil DNF 6.0 8.0 6.0 7.0 DSQ 8.0 13.0 48.0 pts

8th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan 7.0 11.0 UFD 7.0 8.0 13.0 7.0 10.0 50.0 pts

9th AUS 781 David Loutit and David Grace 10.0 5.0 RDG (10.8) RDG (10.8) 17.0 11.0 6.0 14.0 53.6 pts

10th HKG 792 Martin Mok and Adrian Beswick 18.0 UFD UFD 12.0 6.0 3.0 9.0 6.0 54.0 pts

Full results here

5 January 2018